RHOBH Alum Talks Kathy Hilton: ‘Why Did You Come On the Show?’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kathy Hilton took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the season 12 reunion special. According to Page Six, the “Paris in Love” star replied to podcaster Christian Gray Snow, who noted he was concerned that her sister, Kyle Richards, had cried while filming the reunion.

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months! Just cruel and disgusting,” commented Hilton on October 8, 2022.

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Hilton’s Instagram comment. She explained she believed the 63-year-old has been attempting to present herself in a specific manner that contradicts her response to Snow on social media.

“I know that Kathy — in my opinion, Kathy wants everything to look a certain way so then why comment these things on social media? Because then you are just going to be talked about more,” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star’s guest host, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora, chimed in that she thinks Hilton may be envious of Richards. She then shared she hoped the sisters could reconcile.

“I pray this is the beginning of healing because if Kyle ever misunderstood what their issues were, I think now they are now getting to the real issue, which is Kathy’s jealousy or envy,” said Sidora.

Arroyave replied that she did not believe Hilton’s Instagram comment would help repair her relationship with her sister. She also questioned why the “Paris in Love” star wanted to join RHOBH for its eleventh and twelfth seasons.

“You can feel Kathy’s anger here when she responds to Christian Gray Snow but you’re also like then why did you come on the show? You know what’s going to come out. Like you knew the things that are potentially going to be shown and it’s a risk,” stated the Bravo alum.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Co-Starring With Kathy Hilton on RHOBH

During an October 2022 interview with TooFab, Richards shared she had asked Hilton to co-star with her on RHOBH.

“It was my idea to bring my sister Kathy on the show and people kept saying, ‘Do you think that’s a good idea? You’ve been fighting? Are you sure?’ We were getting along and in a good place and I just wanted to have fun with and hang out and be able to bond with her and she’s funny and she makes me laugh,” said the “Halloween” star.

Richards then noted that she was disappointed with how season 12 played out for her and her eldest sister. As fans are aware, the pair’s relationship became strained after Lisa Rinna claimed Hilton spoke negatively about Richards during a night out in Aspen.

“Obviously, it was disappointing that this happened and then it became bigger and bigger and bigger. And that’s why I was trying to say in the finale, like, you don’t realize the repercussions from me, how that affects me and my family, that’s why it’s so emotional for me,” said Richards.

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Special

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais gave some information about the show’s season 12 reunion special. She noted that filming the reunion was “intense.”

“There were a lot of uncomfortable moments. At the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another. I mean, Sutton [Stracke] and I had dinner with our glam team,” stated Beauvais with a laugh.

