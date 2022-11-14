RHOBH Star Says Kathy Hilton Did Not Break Her Glasses ‘Intentionally’ During Aspen Trip

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke spoke about her co-star, Kathy Hilton during a November 2022 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-tea” podcast. The reality television personality referenced that Lisa Rinna accused the “Paris in Love” star of exhibiting erratic behavior after exiting a private club in Aspen. According to the “Melrose Place” star, Hilton pounded on walls, stomped on her glasses, and spoke negatively about her castmates, including her sister Kyle Richards.

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, Hilton refuted Rinna’s claims. She specifically asserted she did not destroy her reading glasses.

“The glasses are actually in the dressing room, so,” said the “I Want To Be a Hilton” host.

In the Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-tea” interview, Stracke shared she did not believe Hilton intentionally broke her glasses during her alleged meltdown.

“Okay, I will say this about the readers — anybody and like mine are way over there — if you have readers, you are not going to step on them and crash them up into many pieces because she sent texts out after that when she got back to Kyle’s house, she can’t see if she – I mean she might have stepped on them accidentally. Now that, I have done that before myself. But she did not break them intentionally because then she can’t see anything. Are you getting my drift?” said Stracke.

The Georgia native also noted she disapproved of Rinna’s choice to continue accusing Hilton of acting aggressively during the cast’s trip to Aspen.

“I just wish it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice, I think it’s only hurting everybody and I think it makes us all look bad. And so I just think make it stop,” said the RHOBH star.

Lisa Rinna Claimed She Gave an Honest Account When Describing Kathy Hilton’s Behavior

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Rinna asserted she gave a truthful account of Hilton’s behavior in Aspen.

“I don’t over exaggerate. I tell the truth and I always have. And I think if you go back you can see that I told the truth and what happened happened. And you know, people can believe whatever they want, you know, that’s their prerogative,” asserted the 59-year-old.

She also explained Hilton’s alleged meltdown was not captured on camera, as the cast was not filmed while they spent time at the Aspen club.

“We went to a club to like have a wrap party, you know, and let loose. Unfortunately, it was a very unfortunate situation and you know, everyone saw it at the club,” said Rinna.

The “Days of Our Lives” star asserted that her “intentions were really good” when she left the club with Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Lisa Rinna in October 2022

During an ExtraTV interview in October 2022, Hilton shared her thoughts about Rinna. She revealed she regretted apologizing to the “Days of Our Lives” star while filming season 12, episode 20. The 63-year-old also noted that she stands behind her assertion that Rinna is “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

“She is a bully. She’s bullied everyone. And I just think that that is just the worst,” stated the “Paris in Love” star.

