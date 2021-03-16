Why Kathy Wakile No Longer Speaks To This RHONJ Star

Don’t go there, Kath.

In a new interview with Bravo TV, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile opened up about her departure from the show, and also revealed why she is no longer on speaking terms with Melissa Gorga.

“[Reality TV] is a small part in your life, and you live your life and whatever gets aired, gets aired and you’re still living your life,” Wakile explained to Bravo. “But, for certain people, people live in that bubble and they don’t realize that there’s a whole world outside of the bubble. It’s sad that that happens, but yeah; I stepped out of the bubble.”

Wakile continued, explaining that she felt like she was put in the middle of the family feud between Teresa Giudice and Gorga, which was something that ultimately led to her relationship with the Gorga’s deteriorating. “I thought, ‘Sure, well, we may have some words, but we’ll be able to resolve it,’” Wakile said. “We never really had a real disagreement before. I never went on thinking that I was going to be like, on a side, you know? It was never supposed to be a side because we were one family.”

Wakile was a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during seasons three through five.

Kathy Wakile’s Son Recently Dissed The Gorga’s

Even though Wakile may not harbor any ill-will towards the Gorga’s, it looks like her son, Joseph Wakile, might.

In February 2021, Wakile’s daughter, Victoria, got married. After the wedding, Page Six posted a photo linking to an article about the event, and in the caption, the publication noted that the Gorga’s were not in attendance. In the comment section of the photo, Joseph Wakile blasted the Gorga’s, writing, “Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance.”

However, Gorga herself didn’t seem too bothered by it all. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gorga responded to the diss. “To be honest, I hope we’re goats because goats are so cute,” Gorga said, as noted by Reality Blurb. “Like, I hope he thinks I’m a little baby goat if he picks an animal. You know what, they’re a little sour about not being on the show any longer [and] it’s unfortunate, to be honest. I wish them all well, I love the Wakile children and I’m so happy for Victoria. She looked like a beautiful bride, so I don’t know. I think there’s a little sourness there that they’re not on the show anymore.”

Kathy Wakile Doesn’t Want to Come Back to the Show

Although Wakile may have enjoyed being on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it doesn’t look like she will be making a return any time soon. During an August 2019 interview with HollywoodLife, the former star said that while Housewives was fun, she’s focusing on her cooking career right now.

“Right now, honestly, I have really found what I love to do, and I’m really having a great time doing it,” Wakile said. “It’s really my passion. Housewives was fun, and from that I got a lot of attention for my cooking and being in the kitchen. I’ve used that and I’ve gotten opportunities from that, so that’s keeping me really busy. There’s no drama in the kitchen. No drama whatsoever, so I’m happy.”

