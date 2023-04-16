Fans Can’t Believe What Kathy Wakile’s Son Looks Like Today: PHOTO

On March 14, 2023, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kathy Wakile took to Instagram to wish her son, Joseph Wakile, a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday My Handsome Gentleman. I Love You So Much,” she captioned a photo of Joseph taking a mirror selfie.

Kathy Wakile and her family, including her husband Richard Wakile and the couple’s two kids, made their official reality television debut in 2011. In those early years, the Wakile kids (Joseph and Victoria) were school-age.

Kathy Wakile was a full-time star on RHONJ for seasons 3 through 5, eventually dropping to a “friend of” role for seasons 6 and 7 before leaving the franchise altogether. According to Page Six, Kathy Wakile was fired by Bravo in 2017 along with her co-star Jacqueline Laurita.

Joseph Wakile Celebrated His 27th Birthday in March 2023

Joseph Wakile turned 27 in March 2023. In the photo that his mom chose to share in honor of his special day, Joseph Wakile was wearing a pair of black slacks with suspenders, and was holding his jacket in one hand. His top had a couple of unbuttoned buttons and he accessorized with a pair of glasses.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts of Joseph Wakile in the comments section of Kathy Wakile’s post, many unable to believe how much Joseph Wakile has grown.

“Wait what? That’s your son. Ahhhh.. time flies…..,” one person wrote.

“Holy crap!! He’s grown!! I remember when he was just a little guy. Happy birthday, Joseph,” someone else added.

“Wow Kathy. I’ve watched you and your family when you all were on the NHONJ. Both of your children have grown to be gorgeous. If they are gorgeous on the outside I can only imagine how gorgeous they are from within with a beautiful mother like yourself,” a third comment read.

“Wow,wow,wow just look how handsome your Joseph has become I mean he was the cutest kid on the show but WOW. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU JOSEPH may all you wishes and dreams come true,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Joseph Wakile Works as an Artist

Joseph Wakile is a “multi-disciplinary artist.”

“Each piece of work is a reflection of the world around him, with deep roots tied in family, exploration, and nostalgia. He seeks to fill a void in the world – a void that lacks to express the beauty in the details,” reads the about section of Joseph Wakile’s website.

Some of his work is listed for sale on his website and the prices start at $85.00.

Joseph Wakile is fairly active on Instagram and often shares various photos that he’s taken. He has also been known to share photos of himself. His most recent pic was uploaded on April 5, 2023, and was taken in the Campania Region of Italy.

“This series highlights the simplistic beauty of the Campania Region. A region very near and dear to my heart,” he captioned the shot, which he said is available for purchase on his website.

Meanwhile, Joseph Wakile’s older sister Victoria Wakile got married in February 2021.

“God bless our @victoriawakile & @ellinikos today my princess got married and I just wanted to share our happy news with you all!” Richard Wakile captioned a wedding photo of Victoria Wakile and her husband Teddy Kosmidis at the time.

