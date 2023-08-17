Kelly Bensimon Shares Regret About Bethenny Frankel Fight

Kelly Bensimon is opening up about her iconic argument with Bethenny Frankel in season 2 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

During the second season of the show, Frankel and Bensimon met at the Brass Monkey one evening to discuss some of their past issues with each other. Instead, the situation escalated between the two women and Bensimon told Frankel, “I don’t like you. I don’t think you’re funny, I don’t think you’re charming, we aren’t friends, we will never be friends.”

She told the Skinnygirl founder, “This is you,” while gesturing near the table height, then said, “This is me,” and moving her other hand much higher up.

While speaking with Page Six about the infamous RHONY moment over 10 years later, Bensimon admitted that she regretted being so intense with Frankel. “Looking back… I didn’t mean to be so brazen,” she shared. “I was just in a bad mood and it was just, so much going on and she kind of caught me off guard.”

“The way that she looked at me, she was so ready for reality TV,” Bensimon said about Frankel’s reaction to her late arrival to their meeting. “And I was like, ‘OK, it’s game time.’”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kelly Bensimon Said Her Children Were Waiting in the Car During the Argument as She Was Heading to the Hamptons

Play

While speaking with the publication, Bensimon gave more context about her argument with Frankel at the Brass Monkey. She said she had been trying to get her co-stars to come to some fashion shows because it was Fashion Week, but Frankel kept canceling on her.

Bensimon then said she was in a really hectic period trying to film with her co-stars and raising her children as a single mom while also trying to meet Frankel for the meeting. “So when I walked in here, I’m not going to lie, I was a little miffed,” she admitted.

Bensimon revealed that her kids were in the car outside as well as they were on their way to the Hamptons, so she only had a small window of time with Frankel to clear the air. She said her goal in the conversation was to give Frankel “boundaries to feel safe” the same way she would with her children. “I was like, ‘You are acting like a child,’ with all of her antics,” she shared. “So I was like, you’re down here and I am a parent right now and I’m going to say, ‘No, no. Bad!'”

Bethenny Frankel & Kelly Bensimon Feuded During Their Time on RHONY

Play

Frankel and Bensimon feuded during their time on “Real Housewives of New York City” from the very beginning. Frankel explained during the show that Bensimon acted like they’d never met before on the first few occasions that they saw each other, and also referenced a party that she attended with an ex-boyfriend during which Bensimon virtually ignored her.

“Bethenny hated Kelly even before the show because she felt that Kelly snubbed her at that party,” their co-star Jill Zarin explained of their feud in the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It.” “Then she got even more upset when they met again on the show and Kelly had no idea who she was. She didn’t recall Bethenny being at her house.”

Frankel then made some pointed comments about Bensimon at a charity meeting when Bensimon wasn’t sure about putting her name on the event, saying sarcastically that the model was “Madonna.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’