‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Surprise Engagement

A “Real Housewives” star is sharing some exciting news.

On July 10, 2023, Kelly Bensimon’s engagement to Scott Litner was confirmed by a number of media outlets. According to People magazine, Litner proposed over the July 4th holiday.

“She is over the moon and excited for this new chapter. They were dating for over a year when he surprised her with a custom designed emerald cut diamond engagement ring,” a rep for Bensimon told the outlet. She debuted her new ring at a party for the new Bravo series, “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” on July 9, 2023. She has also shared videos of the ring on her Instagram Stories.

Bensimon joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” in season 2, but left after season 4. In 2023, Bensimon was confirmed to be a part of the RHONY spinoff, which has been turned into an “Ultimate Girls Trip” special, which was filmed in St. Barts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scott Litner Proposed to Kelly Bensimon at Lake Geneva

Litner, a financier who works as an executive director for Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn, decided to get down on one knee at Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, a place where Bensimon used to vacation with her family when she was younger.

“I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning. We have a romance that people write novels about,” Bensimon told E! News, adding, “I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose.”

This is the second marriage for the reality star. She was previously married to Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006, with whom she has two daughters.

Kelly Bensimon Has Been Dating Scott Litner for Over a Year

Bensimon didn’t take her romance with Litner public until news of their engagement broke. In an interview with the Daily Mail in June 2023, Bensimon shared some TMI information about her sex life — but didn’t name any names.

“I’m 55 – my body started to change after the menopause… I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting: I started out at 145Ib now I’m 135Ib,” she told the outlet. “As a mother-of-two and an ex-model, I understand the ramifications of being too thin. I was making salads with lots of salad dressing before but now, when I go to Sweetgreen, I just use a little olive oil because you don’t realize how much calories are in dressing,” she continued.

Later on in the interview, Bensimon shared, “I go to Equinox and do DanceBody and Soul Cycle, my body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports. I also have a lot of sex because that’s a cardio.”

Bensimon was previously linked to Alex Rodriguez before telling Page Six that she was dating an athlete.

“I’m not single. I have a boyfriend and he’s incredible. He’s an amazing athlete,” she told the outlet in April 2022. “[He’s] very, very smart. So I feel really blessed to know him and I’m really excited to see where it goes with him. He’s very, very talented in sports. I love it. So exciting,” she added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Unlikely to Return to Franchise Full-Time