Kelly Dodd Trashes Braunwyn Windham-Burke

In a January 12 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd went after her costar, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Dodd posted a screenshot of a Page Six article to her Instagram feed, which showed Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, visiting a sex shop together. In the caption, Dodd slammed the star, writing, “Gee what a remarkable coincidence to get caught on camera just before your next appearance on #WWHL …what are the odds??!?”

In the comment section of the post, Dodd received mixed responses from fans. One user wrote, “Why are you posting this on your page? What kind of person are you? Ugh.” Another agreed, writing, “@kellyddodd do you have google alerts on her? I mean who cares you’re giving her more attention with this post.”

However, some fans did agree with what Dodd had to say. “Hella staged and you know people where called to take pics 🙄🙄🤮,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Lmao I Love You Kelly!! You always catch the BS!! Haha.”

Kelly Dodd Has Called out Braunwyn Windham-Burke Before

This is not the first time that Dodd has taken to her Instagram page to air her grievances with Burke. On January 7, Dodd posted a screenshot of a comment that Burke had written on Instagram, claiming that she got a bad edit during this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Reality Blurb. Burke’s original comment read, “I got the worst edit this year….I had to actually apologize for how I spoke to my boss at one point as I yelled 4 letter explicatives…loudly. It is what it is….and honestly it’s kinda freeing when I gave up on getting people to understand the truth and just rolled with it, for the first time in my life I really don’t give a f***.”

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Dodd clapped back at Burke, calling her out in the caption. “I’ve been on #RHOC 5 years and never complained about a bad edit,” Dodd wrote. “They show the good bad & ugly. This is more deflection & not accepting responsibility for your own bad behavior. Tune in tonight at 9PT @bravotv.”

Many of Burke’s ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Co-stars Seem to Be at Odds With Her

While this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been airing, many of Burke’s castmates have spoken negatively of her on social media, and both Emily Simpson and Dodd have even unfollowed the star on Instagram. While appearing on the Getting Real With the Housewives podcast in October, Burke said, “I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird. I have a guess. Emily and Kelly are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

Soon after Burke said that, Simpson clapped back in a statement to All About TRH. “Let me be very clear, I did not unfollow Braunwyn because Of her political beliefs,” Simpson said. “I have studied and admired constitutional law; I believe everyone is entitled to the right to free speech and to express your beliefs freely. I unfollowed Braunwyn because she’s a hypocrite. Braunwyn has an uncanny knack for reeling people in and making them feel sorry for her then firmly requiring that people not judge her choices in life.”

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Burke has announced many changes in her life. Over the past few weeks, she has announced that she now identifies as a lesbian and has opened up about her journey to sobriety.

