RHOC Alum Drags Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took a shot at Andy Cohen and his late night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live” which airs on Bravo.

On December 11, 2022, TV Deets shared the ratings for the WWHL episode that featured Teddi Mellencamp and her dad, John Mellencamp. The show brought in 256,000 viewers for its 193rd episode — and Kelly Dodd thought that was hilarious.

“I get that more on my YOUTUBE CHANNEL,” Dodd commented on the post, adding three crying with laughter emoji. She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and made the same comment, adding a link to her YouTube channel.

Some People Criticized the Episode of WWHL & Called Teddi Mellencamp ‘Boring’ While Others Really Enjoyed it

Following TV Deets’ post, several people took to the comments section to criticize the episode and Teddi Mellencamp.

“Lol who asked for these ratings about Teddi, she’s so boring. The biggest mosquito out,” one person wrote.

“Not even her dad could bring ratings shows how flop that gnat is,” someone else added.

“So many negative comments I read in one of our Bravo Facebook groups about this episode. I love John Mellencamp. What an incredibly talented and well versed man. One of the best concerts I’ve ever attended…truly enjoyed getting to know him a little better on WWHL,” a third comment read.

“‘TeDdI iS bOrInG cAn ShE gO aWaY’ meanwhile Teddi brought more ratings on WWHL than Bethany and Teresa. Make it make sense. Same is gonna happen next season on RHOBH. Instagram will sing about a supposed boycott but everyone will tune in either way,” a fourth person said.

Interestingly, however, ratings for WWHL have been around 250,000 for a lot of episodes lately. For example, when Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis were on, 223,000 people tuned in, according to TV Deets. And, when Teresa Giudice visited the Clubhouse, 201,000 viewers were recorded.

According to numbers obtained by Headline Planet — for comparison purposes — “The Tonight Show” sees numbers in the 300,000 range. Meanwhile, a recent video on Dodd’s YouTube channel received just under 9,000 views on December 16, 2022.

‘Watch What Happens Live’ Has Been Renewed Through 2023

Although there were previously rumors that WWHL was going to be canceled, Bravo renewed the show for two more years.

The show had done extremely well in 2021, with “the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching,” E! News reported.

In January 2022, The Hollywood Reported confirmed that WWHL had been renewed through 2023.

“My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward. We’re still having a ball making our show — whether our guests are virtual or in studio,” Cohen said in a statement at the time.

No word on whether or not Bravo plans on keeping “Watch What Happens Live” on the air, but Cohen seems to really enjoy doing the show and fans are still tuning in, which are both part of the recipe for success.

