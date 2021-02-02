Real Housewives Star ‘Expecting’ to Be Fired

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd hasn’t been given the boot yet, but according to a new report, she’s “expecting” it.

A source close to Dodd recently told E! News that the RHOC star is preparing to be fired from the franchise, even though she hasn’t been told anything by the network yet. “Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it,” the source told E!. “She knows it’s coming.”

The source continued, “Kelly stands by her opinions and thinks the show is favoring the other ladies.” In particular, the source revealed that Dodd feels like the show favors Braunwyn Windham-Burke and that she “feels she is definitely being pushed out.”

Dodd joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 11.

Kelly Dodd Made Headlines Recently for Her Controversial Statements About the Coronavirus

At this point, Kelly Dodd knows she’s losing her job on #RHOC. She’s doubling down. P.S she also got the vaccine 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gpUQz2n38a — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (the original). (@hwivesfanatic) January 31, 2021

Over the past few months, Dodd has caught some heat after making several offensive and controversial statements about the coronavirus. In April 2020, Dodd wrote on Instagram that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” according to Page Six. Additionally, in May 2020, Dodd also claimed that “no one was dying” in Orange County. “No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because nobody is dying here of the virus,” Dodd said at the time on her Instagram stories.

And, most recently, on January 30, Dodd posted a series of Instagram stories mocking the coronavirus. Dodd filmed herself while outdoor dining in Newport Beach with a group of friends as they raised their glasses to being “super-spreaders.” Another person at Dodd’s table was caught saying, “Spread that s***!”

After Dodd posted the stories of her and her friends at the restaurant, she later went online again and claimed that she had gotten the coronavirus vaccine. While in a car, Dodd said to her Instagram story, “I know I’m on TMZ with these San Fransisco people, but I’m not a super-spreader because there’s nothing to spread.”

Dodd continued, “We all got the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread about super-spreaders…the sheeple are mad.”

Kelly Dodd Recently Got Fired From Another Job

Even though she may be bracing for the boot from Bravo, Dodd already received her pink slip from Positive Beverage, a sparkling water brand that Dodd had become a partial owner of in recent years. On January 31, Positive Beverage released a statement on their Instagram, which was captured by Bravo fan account @queensofbravo.

“We welcome all people-however they are and whatever they are passionate about-to Positive Beverage,” read Positive Beverage’s statement. “But there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values and the values of our customers.”

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Offers Relationship Update