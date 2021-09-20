Is Kenya Moore Still Married to Husband Marc Daly?

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly in June 2017, but they are currently not together.

Moore filed for divorce from Daly earlier this year in May. Prior to her filing, the couple had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, reported three months later in August 2021.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star claimed that the marriage was, “irretrievably broken” and cannot be reconciled, per Radar Online.

The couple share one daughter together: almost 3-year-old Brooklyn Doris. Moore has also requested physical and legal custody of her and Daly’s daughter. Since her filing in May, Moore has continued to show the three of them spending family time together.

Moore also claimed “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided,” according to Radar.

Daly Has Responded to Moore’s Filing

Shortly after Moore filed for divorce, Daly filed a response to her custody petition. The restaurateur requested joint legal custody of their daughter, but he agreed to Moore having primary physical custody, per the court documents obtained by Radar Online. RHOA viewers have seen Moore bring her daughter everywhere with her – including secretly having her on cast trips.

Daly also requested that he would receive “separate real and personal property,” per Radar Online. The case is still ongoing, but he has also asked that Moore pay for his legal fees.

The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to getting married. “I always tell people to have a prenup,” Moore said in a RHOA confessional. “I just didn’t listen to my own advice.”

Moore & Daly Had a Complicated Relationship

RHOA viewers know that the couple didn’t always have the easiest relationship. Daly himself had actually filed for divorce from Moore in the past as well, he said in a statement to People. He ultimately withdrew the filing.

“He withdrew [the filing] 12 hours later,” Moore clarified on a March 2021 RHOA episode.

As that episode aired, Moore tweeted, “For the record: Marc withdrew the divorce petition the next day and said that he was not asking for alimony in the filing and that we misinterpreted NY law. There has been no further divorce action to date. This scene was taped months ago.”

Most recently, Daly revealed the two separated again in January 2021. Two months later in March, Moore appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where he asked her about the status of her marriage.

“Emotions are really high, Andy, and I’ve never been through a divorce,” Moore said. “I’ve never had a separation. I’ve never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me.”

“With Marc, I think, you know, he’s still in love. I still have love for Marc,” she added. “We are just in a very difficult place, and no one wants to really pull the trigger. But I had to do what was best for Brooklyn for right now, because I am her primary custodial parent.”

