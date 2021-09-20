PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Season 2 Begins Filming

In case you missed it, some former “Real Housewives” stars are back and better than ever.

The second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is currently filming in the Berkshires. Fans captured photos of some of the cast members hitting the town, as seen below.

The photos show “The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alums Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville. The ladies are currently filming at Medley’s iconic Blue Stone Manor home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The photos show the ladies having a day shopping in the town. In other photos, the girls look like they’re getting ready for a classic Blue Stone Manor dinner while also getting comfy and hanging out later in the evening.

Any other cast members have yet to be confirmed or photographed, but there are rumors that former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks will also join the cast.

Three of the Stars Seemed to Immediately Hit It Off

Many of the cast members have known each other for years, but new friendships appear to be forming. RHOC’s Gunvalson and Judge have infamously been hot-and-cold best friends for more than a decade.

Once upon a time, Gunvalson, Judge, and current RHOC cast member Shannon Beador used to be the “Tres Amigas.” The three’s relationship ultimately fell apart, but Judge and Gunvalson remained close. The two have since been on the lookout to find another third bff.

The two bffs have hinted that they may have just found their newest Tres Amigas. Gunvalson and Judge have been posting multiple selfies with RHOBH alum Glanville. The two even teased that they have finally found their third amiga. With Glanville still in Beverly Hills, and Judge and Gunvalson in Orange County, their friendship could make it all the way back home.

RHUGT Season 1 Will Premiere Later This Year

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season two will feature all former “Real Housewives” stars, but season one included some of the most popular current Housewives.

The season one cast featured RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards. RHUGT filmed earlier this year in the winter and followed the cast members over a week-long vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The series will air later this year in November on Peacock, and many of the ladies have gone on the record that it will not disappoint. “Ramona – I know she’s all over the place and she offends everybody all the time – but I personally found her to be entertaining,” Richards confessed on an episode of the “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast from May 24, 2021. “I could’ve just grabbed my popcorn she’s so entertaining to me…she’s really funny.”

She added, “Teresa, I was expecting her to be very different. So I have something to say about everybody and some of these people I would’ve never wanted to spend time with, but now that I did, I actually would…Not everybody though.”

