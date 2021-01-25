Kenya Moore’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During the past few years, Kenya Moore has made a splash on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As she has said herself, “People get exhausted trying to figure me out. And I just let them.”

So, how much money does Kenya Moore have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore’s net worth is estimated at around $800,000. Here is what you need to know about Kenya Moore’s net worth:

1. Kenya Moore Makes Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Of course, one way that Moore earns her money is by appearing as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to Radar Online, Moore’s salary for Season 12 was $500,000, which was significantly less than what she was paid before she was demoted during Season 11. During Season 10, the star was reportedly making $1.5 million.

Although it’s unclear what her current salary is for Season 13, it seems like Moore is still enjoying her time on the show after all of these years, as she has documented so much of her life on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Viewers have seen her fall in and out of love, get married to Marc Daly, and become a mother.

2. Kenya Moore Is an Author

Before her Real Housewives days, Moore published a book called “Game, Get Some!” in 2007. According to the description, Moore’s book is a “how-to guide” for men on how they can find love. Currently, “Game, Get Some!” is available for sale on Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble.

And, for those who are a fan of Moore’s work, it looks like there may be more in store. In January 2016, Moore wrote on Instagram that she has been working on a memoir for a number of years, but was struggling to finish it. Moore released a sneak peek of the book, but has not yet released the finished copy.

3. Kenya Moore Competed in Pageants

As Moore has spoken about on The Real Housewives of Atlanta before, the star used to compete in pageants. In 1993, Moore was crowned as the winner of Miss USA, which made her the second African-American woman in history to have won the competition. According to Bustle, as of 2018, the winner takes home scholarship money as well as a year-long salary.

During a 2017 interview on the Steve TV Show, Moore said that being crowned as the winner of Miss USA was her biggest accomplishment. “I would have to say being crowned the second black woman to win Miss USA [was my biggest accomplishment],” Moore said while on the show. “I’m a part of history, and for me, I wanted it more than anything in the world. I wanted to be a woman that someone can admire. I wanted to change the face of beauty and what that meant at the time because brown-skinned girls were not the face of beauty in 1993. I think it helped to change what we think of ourselves, and the perspective of the world.”

4. Kenya Moore Has a Hair Care Line

As we learned during Season 12, hair care is very important to Moore. It’s so important, even, that she brought a marching band that sang “Kenya Moore Hair Care!” to costar Marlo Hampton’s wig launch.

Moore owns a hair care company called Kenya Moore Hair Care, which includes products such as conditioner, shampoo, and hair vitamins. According to Moore’s website, she believes that she has “unlocked all the secrets” to be able to grow healthy hair. And, it looks like her hair care line has seen some success so far, as the line is currently carried in-store at Sally Beauty Supply and online.

5. Kenya Moore Has Appeared in Various TV Shows and Movies

Although Moore may be well-known for being a Real Housewives star, she has also appeared in plenty of movies and other reality TV shows before. Moore has appeared and produced movies such as Dolls of Voodoo and The Confidant, according to her IMDb page.

Moore also appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice during Season 7 in 2015, but she did not win.

