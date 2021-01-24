RHOA Strippergate: What We Know

During this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there is one event that many viewers are looking forward to, and that is “strippergate.”

In October 2020, a source revealed to Page Six that while the ladies were at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina, things got a little wild. The majority of the party seemed to take place in the house that they were renting, and, according to Page Six, while they were there, some of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members started hooking up with each other and two others allegedly had sex with a male stripper. At the time, the source told Page Six, “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl. They were so drunk.”

According to the source, the two women who allegedly had sex with a male stripper did it in the early hours of the morning, when the others were asleep or heading to bed. “[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source told Page Six, who also explained that others in the house allegedly heard them, too. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

From what viewers have seen of the previews, it looks like strippergate is going to be a pretty big deal among the women. So, who was allegedly involved in strippergate? Here’s what we know so far:

Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Were Rumored to Be Involved

According to blogger Love B. Scott, the two women who had a rendezvous with the male stripper were allegedly Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam. Of course, however, this has yet to be proven as fact and is currently just a rumor.

Other cast members have denied being involved in the affairs with the male stripper, according to screenshots obtained by Reality Blurb. When the news broke about the bachelorette party, many of the women took to their Instagram stories to deny the allegations. Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, LaToya Ali, and Falynn Guobadia were all among the women who denied being a part of the threesome with the stripper.

Tanya Sam Has Denied the Rumors

After the rumors began to spread, Tanya Sam took to her Instagram page to deny any involvement in the incident. Sam posted a graphic to her Instagram page that read, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.” Currently, Sam is engaged to a man named Paul Judge.

About a week after Sam put out a statement, TMZ reported that she had stopped filming for the rest of the season. The outlet also reported at the time that Sam was considering ditching the reunion as well.

The Women Will Supposedly Confront the Scandal in Upcoming Episodes

According to Page Six as well as some of the previews released by Bravo, the women will be addressing what really went down in Charleston, South Carolina. The source explained that during dinner the next day, some of the cast members confronted the two who allegedly had sex with the male stripper, which became a point of contention. However, it’s unknown if all of this footage will air in the final cut.

Viewers can tune into another episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

