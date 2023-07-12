Pop Superstar’s Wife Reveals Why She Turned Down RHONJ Role

The wife of a pop superstar revealed she turned down a role on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – and fans agreed it was a smart move.

In a June 2023 interview on the “LadyGang” podcast, Danielle Jonas, the wife of Jonas Brothers star Kevin Jonas, revealed she was offered a spot on the Bravo reality show but knew it wasn’t right for her.

Danielle married Kevin in 2009 and they share two daughters, Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. They live in Denville, New Jersey near Danielle’s childhood home, according to New Jersey Monthly. Denville is not far from Montville, Franklin Lakes, and Paramus, New Jersey, which are some of the areas that the current RHONJ cast members live in.

Danielle Jonas Said the RHONJ Cast Would Have Killed Her

While speaking on “LadyGang,” Danielle revealed why she said “no” to RHONJ. “I was asked,” she said on the podcast. “But I think I would die. I think they would like, they would kill me.”

Kevin Jonas chimed in to say that he thinks his wife would have been able to handle the drama on the explosive Bravo show, but added, “The reality is that might be too much intensity.”

“I would probably just sit there laughing,” Danielle said, before noting that she would gladly return to her former E! reality show “Married to Jonas.”

During a May 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kevin Jonas was asked if his wife would consider joining RHONJ, and he told host Andy Cohen, “She was asked if she would be interested.” “She was asked, and she goes, ‘They would eat me alive’ was her response, so I said, ‘then don’t do it,’” he revealed. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s her vibe, but you know what? You never know, right.”

On social media, fans responded to say Danielle is “too nice” for the “mean girls” on the Bravo reality show.

“I don’t think that would be good for Danielle. Lots of fighting and negativity, especially on social media,” one commenter tweeted.

“Unfortunately no..her anxiety will eat her up w/ these women!” another wrote.

‘Danielle Jonas has too much class,” another fan added.

Others praised Danielle’s decision to turn down the show, calling it a “smart” move.

“It’s a shame RHONJ or any of the HWs have gotten to that level of viscousness and nastiness,” one fan tweeted.

The most recent cast of RHONJ featured OG Teresa Giudice along with veterans Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Fessler, and newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. (Fun fact: Like Danielle Jonas, Danielle Cabral also has a daughter named Valentina who recently turned 6.)

Kevin Jonas Once Appeared on RHONJ

While his wife has no interest in being on the show, in 2014 Kevin Jonas made a cameo on RHONJ. According to Us Weekly, at the time he helmed a construction company and was hired by then-RHONJ star Kathy Wakile. Wakile’s sister Rosie Pierri recognized Kevin and asked him, “Don’t you sing or something?” to which he replied, “That was my day job. Now I’m doing this.”

Pierri then cracked, “Who’s next to design their landscaping? ‘N Sync? Let’s get Lance Bass in on this s***!”

Kevin Jonas returned to reality TV in 2023. He is a co-host with his younger brother Frankie on the ABC reality show “Claim to Fame.” The show follows relatives of famous people who try to hide their identities.

