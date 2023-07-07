One of the Jonas Brothers’ Wives Rejected ‘Real Housewives’

Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, and his wife of 13 years, Danielle Jonas, opened up about their marriage during the June 27 episode of the “LadyGang” podcast, as reported by The U.S Sun. During the podcast episode, Danielle Jonas, who resides in New Jersey with her husband and their two daughters, Alena and Valentina, stated she “was asked” to film for the Bravo series, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” She said she chose not to be an RHONJ star because she “think[s] [she] would die in it” while filming with the show’s cast.

“I think they would kill me … I probably would sit there just laughing,” said the mother of two.

Kevin Jonas stated that having his wife become a Bravo personality would be like “bring[ing] the lamb to the slaughter.” He clarified that he does believe the mother of his children “could hold her own” while filming the Bravo series. He also jokingly stated he would not “want to have to give [the RHONJ cast] tickets” to go see the Jonas Brothers in concert. In addition, the guitarist said that filming RHONJ may not be suitable for his family.

“The reality is that might be too much intensity,” said the father of two.

Danielle Jonas clarified she would like to film another season of her and her husband’s E! reality series, “Married to Jonas.” The show stopped airing 10 years ago.

“I rather do ‘Married to Jonas,’” said the 36-year-old.

Kevin Jonas Made Similar Comments on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ in May 2023

Kevin Jonas made similar comments during a May 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside his bandmates and brothers, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. While filming the interview, Andy Cohen read a question from a fan who inquired “Would Kevin and Danielle ever consider joining the cast of the ‘Jersey Housewives’?”

“[Danielle] was asked if she’d be interested. Yeah, she was asked. She goes, ‘They would eat me alive,’ was her response, so I said, ‘Then don’t do it,’” replied the 35-year-old.

When Cohen stated, “it’s always fun to bring the lamb to the slaughter,” Kevin Jonas responded, “I don’t think it’s her vibe, but you know what, you never know.” Joe Jonas chimed in that his sister-in-law could surprise RHONJ fans.

“She could like secretly go in there and just destroy,” said the DNCE singer.

Danielle Cabral & Rachel Fuda Opened Up About Filming Their First Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda began starring on RHONJ during the show’s thirteenth season, which premiered in 2023. While filming the June 13 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Cabral and Fuda spoke about joining the RHONJ cast. Cabral shared that there is a “15, 20 percent chance” she will not continue being an RHONJ star. She stated that filming the show “was very difficult for [her]” as she was “never put in situations like that.”

“I was a kid in high school when I dealt with s*** like this,” explained the 37-year-old.

Fuda also stated she felt a range of emotions when filming the Bravo series.

“It was sad, it was fun, it was scary, but it was interesting to see what happens when you put together nine big personalities and say have fun,” said Fuda.

According to People magazine, Bravo “has made return offers to [Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga] — as well as to the rest of their season 13 costars,” which includes Fuda and Cabral.