Kevin Jonas’ Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Jonas’ net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonas is a pop star turned reality star and an entrepreneur. He was the only member of the Jonas Brothers not to set out on a solo career, instead opting for business ventures. The eldest Jonas brother, who is 30, was the first to marry in 2007. He is married to Danielle Deleasa. The couple has two children, Alena Rose, age 5, and Valentina Angelina, age 2.

His family life led to his reality stardom. He and Deleasa appeared on E! for two years on the show, Married to Jonas. He later competed on Season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice All Stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kevin Jonas Sold His Custom New Jersey Home for $2.25 Million Alena’s glow up from seeing her dad playing on the stairs of their house to see him playing on the stage again 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ @kevinjonas @daniellejonas @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/wt1k3K9rRM — beatriz 🍭 (@bealouzada) June 11, 2019

Kevin Jonas sold a custom home in Montville, New Jersey for $2.25 million. The 6,907-square-foot Hamptons-inspired Colonial home has a saltwater pool and a waterfall, nestled on two acres along a wooded hillside.

The home has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The dining room features a glassed-in wine wall. The kitchen has a modern touch, with a pop-up TV from the kitchen counter. The finished basement includes a gym and children’s play room. He first put it on the market for $2.5 million.

2. Kevin Jonas Went From Pop Star to Reality Star

Kevin Jonas turned from pop star to reality star with Married to Jonas, giving fans a sneak peak into his life with Danielle Deleasa for two seasons on E! The show aired from August 2012 to May 2013.

Jonas was among a long list of celebrities fired by Donald Trump. He was on Season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars in 2017.

“I definitely wanted to go in aggressive, and I think I did that,” Jonas told TVLine. “I didn’t want people to think they could just walk all over me.”

3. Kevin Jonas is an Entrepreneur

Kevin Jonas was a part of a customs home company called JonasWerner, a family business. Jonas designed his own custom home, which he later sold for $2.25 million. However, Jonas Werner Construction Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.

Jonas is also CEO of a communications and social media firm called The Blu Market. The company coaches social media influencers how to reach an audience and expand their profits, and directs advertisers on how to find influencers and maximize their investments.

“Delivering high-volume socially-driven app installs through our network of influencers,” the website says.

“I’ve always had a passion for the tech industry and I like to help build interesting products,” Jonas told Forbes. “Right after pivoting into this space, I wanted to build a product extremely close to We Heart It. After discovering what We Heart It is and seeing the power of the audience it already had, it was a no brainer. I knew I needed to get involved and saw how many influential creators were using this platform to help them grow their other socials. It has a lot of impact. My direct relationship with We Heart It is that I’m focusing on growth and brand partnerships.”

4. Kevin Jonas is the Only Jonas Brother Who Didn’t Launch a Solo Career

Kevin Jonas is the only one of the Jonas Brothers who did not launch a solo career. Nick Jonas formed Nick Jonas & The Administration before going solo, with several platinum hits. Joe Jonas launched a solo career before joining DCNE.

Kevin Jonas took another path, becoming a reality star, entrepreneur and investor. He was the first to marry, tying the knot with Danielle Deleasa in 2009. He was the first to have children, with his first in 2014 and his second in 2016. He has two daughters, Alena Rose, who is 5, and Valentina Angelina, who is 2. All three of the Jonas Brothers have a similar net worth.

5. Kevin Jonas Earns Money with Sponsored Content

Kevin Jonas is no stranger to sponsored content, sharing ads with his 4.6 million Instagram followers. Kevin’s sponsored content is geared more toward family life.

“There is no better way to spend a day then in a room filled with dogs! Danielle and I had a blast celebrating #NationalPetMonth with @swiffer and adoptable dogs from @Bideawee. So thankful for our Swiffer Sweeper because our dogs shed for days…#ShedHappens #partner,” he wrote on Instagram.