Former RHONJ Star Says She Knows ‘Exactly Who’ Turned Teresa Giudice In

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim Granatell a.k.a. Kim G sent out some interesting tweets during part 3 of the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

Granatell, who first appeared on the show as a “friend of” in season 2, and returned as a guest in season 3, says that she knows “exactly” who turned Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice in to the feds.

“We need to get this straight. Don’t give credit where credit’s not due. It’s all wrong. Melissa knows NOTHING about who reported Teresa,” Granatell tweeted on June 13, 2023.

“I KNOW EXACTLY WHO IT WAS. Melissa certainly 100% not the rat. The person who did this didn’t even know her or had any affiliation with her. I know exactly what went down. Details even before. & how it went down. No part of it myself. I know all. Definitively. WHY NOW?” she said in another tweet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Granatell Says Melissa Gorga Is ‘Not the Rat’

During the season 13 RHONJ reunion, Teresa Giudice came forward to accuse her brother and sister-in-law of turning her and her ex in to the feds, ultimately causing an investigation and landing them both behind bars.

However, Granatell claims that she knows that Melissa Gorga had nothing to do with any of that.

“Melissa is certainly 100% not the rat. The person who did this didn’t even know her or had any affiliation with her. I know exactly what went down. Details even before. And how it went down. No part of it myself. I know all. Definitively,” Granatell tweeted.

“Teresa knows exactly who did this and always did know. And she knows I know,” Granatell said in another tweet.

In another series of tweets, Granatell claimed that Joe and Melissa Gorga are “innocent” and that Teresa Giudice’s on-again pal Jacqueline Laurita also has no clue who was really involved.

“Jacqueline does NOT know and was not involved at all,” she wrote.

Kim Granatell Suggested She’d Return to RHONJ to Spill the Tea

After just two seasons on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in a very part-time role, Granatell was forced to walk away from the show because her husband at the time didn’t want her to be a part of it.

“My husband told me to quit the show and change my name or he would divorce me. Of course he divorced me anyway,” she said in 2012, according to Bravo. After leaving the show, Granatell says she “became very isolated” and that “everybody had the wrong idea about” her.

In her June 2023 tweets, however, Granatell seemed to hint that she’d return to the franchise — and it sounds like she could really stir up some drama.

“Imagine they brought both @Kimgranatell and @KimDPosche to #rhonj. They haven’t spoken in 12 years. They know everything about everything that going on with the show right now. And they’re related. Imagine THAT drama?” executive producer of The Dish Adam Barta tweeted on June 14, 2023. Granatell reshared the tweet and commented, “Imagine???”

In another reshared tweet from Barta, he asked if Granatell would join “The Dish” next season. Her reply? “We’ll see if I wind up on #thedish.. or another show. Always up for something fun.”

There has been no word on who will be brought back to film season 14.

