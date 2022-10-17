‘Real Housewives’ Star Rips Kim Kardashian After She’s Booed at a Football Game

Kim Kardashian was in attendance at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The reality star took her 6-year-old son Saint to the game at SoFi Stadium but didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes.

According to videos shared on social media, Kardashian made the Jumbotron during the game. She was sitting next to her son wearing sunglasses and waved to the nearby camera but the cheers quickly turned to boos. She didn’t seem to let it bother her, however, blowing a kiss to the camera and getting on with her day once the attention was off of her.

The videos started going viral on Twitter and people kept talking about how Kardashian was booed — some clearly not surprised by the crowd’s reaction while others thought it was a bit uncalled for, given that she was at the game with her child. One person in particular who had something to say about it is former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel.

Frankel Thinks Football Fans Don’t Want Kardashian as a Role Model for Their Kids

Frankel took to Twitter to share her feelings about Kardashian getting booed at the football game. The “Big Shot” star thinks that the crowd had a point to boo Kardashian because football fans want “realistic role models for their children.”

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” Frankel tweeted.

Several people responded to Frankel’s tweet, many agreeing with her take.

“Different crowd they don’t care about what she sells there,” one social media user wrote.

“She tries to insert herself into everything and she is just not welcome in some places,” another person added.

A few people didn’t agree with Frankel, however, and let her know their thoughts.

“Why do you send C&D’s to people who express their ‘opinions’ about you though?” someone else tweeted.

“You’ve got to start clout farming the Kardashians, youre clearly their biggest fan at this point,” a fourth person said.

Frankel Previously Criticized Kardashian After She Said She Lost Considerable Weight to Fit Into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress at the Met Gala

Back in May 2022, Frankel voiced her opinion on Kardashian’s drastic weight loss.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds,” Kardashian said on the red carpet at the event, according to People magazine.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks,” the reality star continued, adding, “we’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel.”

Frankel shared a video on Instagram in which she expressed her feelings on the matter.

“Regarding the Met Gala drastic weight loss by Kim Kardashian if you need to lose weight for a role, it’s your body, your choice,” Frankel said.

“But when you are the most photographed famous person to walk this planet, who young women and mothers look to everything that you do and wear and say … to publicly say that you lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into a dress … the most superficial of reasons, is all wrong. Young girls hang on every word and effort and lip gloss. And it’s incorrect,” she added.

