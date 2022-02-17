Kim Richards’ RHOBH Comeback Could Affect Kathy Hilton’s Return: Report

Kathy Hilton had a rocky ride during her second season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” so much so that there are reports that she stopped filming before the finale and is considering not returning for season 13.

Hilton’s first season as a “friend of” on the Bravo reality show was hunky-dory. But during a cast trip to Aspen while filming her second season, she reportedly had a “meltdown” and is feuding with at least one cast member, per a tweet from podcast host Zack Peter, casting doubt on her return next season.

But in a new interview, Hilton’s manager said there is one casting update that could sway her decision to return.

Kathy Hilton Would Likely Return to RHOBH if Her Sister Kim Richards Also Makes a Comeback

With the 12th season of RHOBH wrapping last weekend, sans Hilton, there is still no word on a season 13. In an interview with Radar Online, Hilton’s manager said it is uncertain if the socialite will return for another round with the RHOBH ladies. With Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards remaining the show’s only original cast member, the rep noted that the potential return of middle sister, Kim Richards, could affect Hilton’s decision.

“They’re talking to her sister, Kim, about it,” Hilton’s rep said. “I think that could put some weight on her coming back, yeah, but I can’t guarantee that. I can’t say she’s doing it right now. I think she was happy to hear that Andy [Cohen] reached out to Kim, and I think it would be a lifetime experience for her to film with Kyle and Kim. I mean, she would just be really jazzed about it if it was done right.”

“I think the Kim thing could be an interesting twist,” the rep added. “[Kathy] adores her sisters, and I think that would be interesting, so who knows.”

Kyle Richards previously told Digital Spy that it was “highly likely” that both of her sisters would film RHOBH with her at some point. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over,” she dished in 2021.

Kim Richards Confirmed That She Talked to Andy Cohen About Returning to RHOBH

Kim Richards was a main cast member for the first five seasons of the RHOBH before changing to occasional cameos. She didn’t appear at all in the 11th season of the show, which was the first that included Hilton. When she was asked by Radar Online in September 2021 if she would consider a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards told the outlet, “Probably not.”

But during a recent fan Q&A, the former child star revealed that she has talked to Andy Cohen about a potential return.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said during the live event on February 10. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in June 2021, host Andy Cohen revealed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was originally supposed to be a vehicle for the three Richards sisters.

“The Housewives of Beverly Hills almost didn’t happen,” he said. “It was almost a show around Kim, Kathy, and Kyle.”

Hilton confirmed the story to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that at the time “RHOBH” was being developed, the three sisters were in talks for a new show centered on their families. Hilton explained that she backed out of the project to allow her younger sisters to star in the already-established Bravo franchise.

“We were working on a project … and I called the girls to say….the network is coming in to have dinner with us,'” Hilton told ET. “And Kim said to me, ‘Well, we just received an offer to do … the Housewives’… so I said, ‘Why don’t you just go ahead with that?’ Because this is a proven brand, this is, you know, it’s a successful show, so go ahead with that.”

