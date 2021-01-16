Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Family Announces Covid Diagnosis

In a new Instagram story, it was revealed that two of Kim Zolciak-Biermman’s kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On January 15, Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, took to her Instagram story to announce her diagnosis. Biermann posted a photo of herself wrapped up in a pink blanket and wrote in the caption, “Quarantine day 5 after testing positive for corona. I am doing okay. Stay safe during these tough times, and always wear your mask! I love you.”

Ariana biermann IG story pic.twitter.com/3qn61h69ti — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 16, 2021

Later that day, Biermann also did a Q+A on her Instagram stories, where she revealed that her older sister, Brielle Biermann, had also been diagnosed with the virus. A fan asked her, “Has your boyfriend tested positive too? And how are your other family members?” In response, Biermann revealed, “Unfortunately yes we have both tested positive. As far as my family everyone has tested negative. Other than my bobcat (AKA Brielle)”

Ariana biermann IG pic.twitter.com/4gXScdfg5J — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 16, 2021

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Was ‘Very Stressed’ About Her Daughter’s Diagnosis

In a series of screenshots captured by People, Zolciak told her Instagram followers that she was “very stressed out” by Brielle Biermann’s coronavirus diagnosis. “With Brielle having COVID, that’s had me very stressed,” Zolciak said on her Instagram page before her Ariana Biermann had revealed her own diagnosis.

However, it seems like Biermann’s parents are taking good care of her. According to People, earlier in the week, Biermann revealed on her Instagram story that both her mom and dad, Kroy Biermann, had brought her some sweet treats. “Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs,” Biermann said at the time. “He’s been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night.”

The Coronavirus Affected Ariana Biermann’s College Plans

Earlier this summer, mom Kim Zolciak also revealed that the coronavirus had affected Ariana Biermann’s college plans. During a May 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak- explained that her daughter was supposed to go to college in Arizona, but the pandemic changed her plans.

“She graduated this year, she’s going on to Arizona,” Zolciak-Biermann explained during the Watch What Happens Live episode. “She’s supposed to go to ASU, I think with maybe the corona and not knowing what’s going on with schooling, she might go to Georgia, here… She’s enrolled in ASU right now, we may pull her from that, she may go to Georgia just to figure out kind of, this whole corona. Why am I going to pay $50,000 for her to just do it on the computer in Arizona, you know? It doesn’t make sense. We’re up in the air. I think a lot of people are up in the air.”

After her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Zolciak announced in August that her daughter, Ariana, had decided to stay in Georgia for the time being. On Instagram, Zolciak shared a sweet photo of her daughter before she headed off to school. In the caption, Zolciak wrote, “She opted to stay in GA and not attend ASU due to Covid. I’m over the moon about it!”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shares New Details About RHOBH Exit