Lisa Vanderpump Shares New Details About RHOBH Exit

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump revealed new information about her exit from the show.

While appearing on an episode of Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump opened up more about the circumstances surrounding her exit after Season 9. “I take full responsibility for not being strong enough to complete the series,” Vanderpump revealed, citing her poor mental state at the time due to the passing of her brother and mother. “I was not in a space where I felt that I could go on my own mental health. I was crying every single day, it just wasn’t a healthy situation.”

Vanderpump also added in the interview, “I really don’t talk about Housewives for the most part on the record. Since I left, I really haven’t been that vocal about it, but I had been accused of being so British and so step up a little, but not sharing my feelings. And there you have it. I was a f***ing broken mess. And how was it dealt with by them? You saw it.”

Vanderpump exited the series halfway through Season 9 and did not show up to the reunion taping after an explosive fight with the rest of the cast. Vanderpump was an original member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed That Others Were Jealous of Her

While appearing on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump also revealed that she felt like some of the other women were jealous of her opportunities with the network. “In the second season to be given Vanderpump rules, that was huge, because a lot of other Housewives tried for their own spinoff and they did pilots and it didn’t come to fruition,” Vanderpump said.

Vanderpump continued, “I had a lot of opportunities that others didn’t have. And maybe that did result in some feelings. I mean, I was suddenly on Dancing With the Stars or I got my star on the Walk of Fame or Vanderpump Rules was going on. And then I was doing a lot of things politically as well. I was trying to fight for the humane treatment of dogs. I was speaking to Congress… Maybe it did result in feelings.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said That She’s Not Opposed to Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Vanderpump went through some hard times while on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she still wouldn’t count out an eventual return. While on the podcast, Vanderpump said, “Would I go back? I would never say never because it was fantastic. And I had a great time.”

During a November episode of her podcast, All Things Vanderpump, she revealed another condition that would make her go back. “I would go back if [Lance Bass] was [cast]. That would be hilarious,” Vanderpump said while interviewing Bass’ husband on the podcast, as noted by Reality Blurb. “They should. It’s progressive, right? It’s all-inclusive. Why not?”

