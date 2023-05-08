Fans Shocked After ‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce

A “Real Housewives” star has filed for divorce from her husband after 11 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak listed the official date of separation as April 30, 2023, and is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple’s four young children; Kash, KJ, Kane and Kaia. Zolciak is also a mom to two adults, Brielle and Ariana, whom Biermann previously adopted.

Zolciak cited that her marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” according to the court documents.

According to Us Weekly, Zolciak and Biermann got married in 2011 at their home in Georgia. Neither Zolciak nor Biermann have spoken out about the split.

A rep for Zolciak told Heavy that there would be no statement issued at the present time.

Fans Reacted to the News of Kim Zolciak’s Divorce on Reddit

Shortly after learning that Zolciak had filed for divorce from Biermann, dozens of fans took to Reddit to discuss, many of them expressing shock over the latest developments in the reality star’s life.

“What a shame. They truly seemed so in love & I thought they’d last, which I don’t think about many couples on reality tv. Sadly, the love of money corrupts things. I hope she has her gambling problem under control or is trying to get some help for it,” one person wrote.

“I mean, everyone can say what they will about Kim but I always loved her and Kroy together. They seemed genuinely obsessed with each other and also had a million kids, which is basically the plot of every single romance novel I read,” someone else added.

“I’m shocked, but I’m also not at the same time,” a third comment read.

“I’m SO shocked by this news,” echoed another Redditor.

News of the Divorce Comes After Reports Surfaced That Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Owe More Than $1 Million in Back Taxes

TMZ reported news of Zolciak’s divorce filing just hours after the site reported that Zolciak and Biermann owe more than $1 million to the IRS. Heavy was able to obtain those court records which show that Zolciak and Biermann owe money from 2013, 2017, and 2018 for amounts totaling $1.1 million. In addition, they owe just over $15,000 to the state of Georgia.

Zolciak and Biermann are up-to-date on their property taxes, however, making a payment of more than $25,000 in November 2022. In February 2023, Zolciak and Biermann received a foreclosure notice on their home. Appropriate payments were made to cancel the home auction, according to People magazine.

“The couple has taken the action to clear this up,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Zolciak rose to fame when she joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in season 1, which aired in 2008. She remained on the show in a full-time role for five seasons. She has returned as a “guest” or in a “friend of” role a handful of times over the past few years, including for the upcoming season 15.

Zolciak and Biermann got their own wedding spinoff titled “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” which aired on Bravo. The network then inked a deal with the family for a show called “Don’t Be Tardy” that followed the every day life of the Zolciak-Biermann clan. The show aired for eight seasons before being canceled in May 2021.

“Kim’s not sad about Don’t Be Tardy ending. Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change. She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

