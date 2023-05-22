Fans Say Kim Zolciak Is Unrecognizable in ‘Crazy’ Throwback

On the heels of her divorce from Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak’s name has been trending online. News surrounding the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been plentiful, which has caused plenty of social media chatter.

On May 12, 2023, the Instagram account myfamilygenie shared a throwback photo of Zolciak from a high school yearbook. “I decided to post a Kim Zolciak yearbook photo she once shared because why not? Happy Weekend, friends,” the caption read.

Fans had a very hard time believing that the woman in the photo is Zolciak, as they feel that she doesn’t even resemble her old self anymore.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Used Words Like ‘Crazy’ to Describe the Photo of Kim Zolciak

It’s no secret that Zolciak has had some plastic surgery over the years. In fact, in 2016, she listed all of the work that she’s had done in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve done my lips. I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one in the same,” she said. Zolciak has always been clear about not having a nose job, despite many fans thinking that she has.

Many fans who recognize Zolciak post-plastic surgery had a very hard time believing that the throwback yearbook photo was really of her — and they expressed such in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“I don’t see any resemblance,” one person wrote.

“I’m saying NOT her .. looks nothing like her,” someone else added.

“No way,” a third comment read, with a fourth Instagram user writing, “crazy!”

“Is it just me or does she look slightly different? A tad? A smidge? Probably just the lighting huh,” another said.

Kim Zolciak Grew Up in Connecticut

Zolciak was born in Pensacola, Florida, and moved to Connecticut with her family, according to the Hartford Courant. She attended high school at East Catholic in Manchester before enrolling in nursing school at the University of Connecticut.

“I have a ton of friends up there. I haven’t been up there for a long time, though my ex-husband went back up there after we got divorced. I loved the casino and the beach. I had a great childhood up there,” she previously told the outlet. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when she was 21.

Zolciak joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008 when the franchise first launched. She appeared in a full-time role for five seasons. In 2012, her family landed their own spinoff called “Don’t Be Tardy,” which also aired on Bravo. Zolciak has appeared on RHOA sporadically in guest and friend of roles, including in season 15, which premiered on May 7, 2023.

Zolciak met her soon-to-be ex-husband, Biermann, in May 2010, according to Us Weekly. They got married in 2012. In early May 2023, Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce. They share four children together (Zolciak has two kids from a previous relationship who are over age 21).

