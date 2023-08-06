Where Kristen Taekman Stands With Ramona Singer Going Into ‘Girls Trip’

Peacock announced a big “Real Housewives” scheduling change on August 2 when the streaming service tweeted that it would be switching the next two “Ultimate Girls Trip” seasons.

“As a thank you to the fans for all of the support for #RHONY and #CrappieLake, the next season of #RHUGT will be RHONY LEGACY coming this December on Peacock! And then we’ll see you in Morocco in 2024 🐫,” Peacock tweeted, meaning the planned fourth season of “Girls Trip” is being pushed to allow the planned fifth season, which is set to feature former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman as they take a trip to St. Barths.

The Daily Beast had a chance to talk to returning RHONY stars de Lesseps and Taekman at a Saturday, July 29 luncheon hosted by another former RHONY star who didn’t make the “Girls Trip” cast, Jill Zarin, and the pair teased their upcoming season and shared how they felt going into the trip.

What Did Kristen Taekman Have to Say About Ramona Singer?

Taekman and Singer have had their ups and downs both on and off camera, however at Zarin’s luncheon event (which was held after the “Girls Trip” to St. Barths had wrapped filming), Taekman seemed optimistic that she and Singer would remain on good terms.

Singer said on a Page Six podcast in May 2023 that “everybody” forgot who Taekman was prior to her “Girls Trip” casting, but at Zarin’s luncheon event, Taekman revealed that the OG RHONY cast member called her to apologize shortly after, saying, “We talked, she called me, and we totally ironed it out. So we were like, great. She called me to apologize. And so I feel good about that. Because we went in on an even playing field.”

One of Singer and Taekman’s biggest blowups during their time together on RHONY took place during the season six trip to the Berkshires. While fishing in a lake, Taekman jumped in the water and splashed Singer, who followed up by throwing her wine glass in Taekman’s face. Later that night, the two began to fight about this interaction, and Singer screamed at Taekman, “Who are you to get me wet?! Did I ask you to get me wet?! No!”

Will Luann de Lesseps Find Another Pirate?

One “trippy” detail of the upcoming RHONY Legacy trip is that they’re staying in the exact same house the group stayed at when they visited St. Barths in season five of the show, de Lesseps confirmed. Despite returning to the same location, however, de Lesseps noted that there would not be a repeat of her “pirate” from the first St. Barths trip.

During season five of RHONY, fans saw de Lesseps bring home a man, Tomas Ribiero, who had dressed as a pirate and bore a resemblance to Johnny Depp. Later, while on a phone call, de Lesseps spoke in French and asked that her friend tell Ribiero to lie and say he did not go home with her if asked by her fellow cast members.

De Lesseps reunited with Ribiero in an August 2020 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”. When Ribiero revealed that he had relocated from St. Barths to Miami, de Lesseps told him, “Well, you know, Miami’s not that far Tomas.”

Ribiero surprised host Andy Cohen at the end of his surprise appearance, however, when he shared that, “Nothing happened between Luann and I.”

