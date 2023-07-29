Shannon Beador Gets Into Argument with Ex’s Daughter

After breaking up in November 2022, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador is trying to maintain a good relationship with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen, whom she had been with for over three years before their split.

Despite her best efforts, Page Six reported on July 27, 2023, that Beador had been “removed” from a bar after “screaming” at Janssen’s daughter. Beador was out with Janssen and his family, and the outlet reported that Beador “had to be held back and removed by security” at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California.

Janssen responded directly to the outlet, saying, “Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave.”

Shannon Beador Shared a Photo From Her Night Out With Ex John Janssen

Beador did not respond directly to the claims that she fought with Janssen’s daughter or those that she was escorted out of Tiki Bar, however she did share a photo of herself and Janssen to Instagram on July 29, simply captioning the post “Great dinner. 😊”, which left fans and followers confused about what actually happened at Tiki Bar, as well as if the former couple was possibly getting back together.

“Page Six is reporting it was not a great dinner… 🧐” one user commented.

“Taking a man back is like heating french fries in the microwave. Never the same” another follower added.

“Everyone acting like they’re confused by an on and off-again relationship. Everybody chill! Hope ya’ll had a good time and things are better! You look great Shannon!! 😍” a third fan wrote.

Despite some users thinking Beador’s post was hinting at a romantic reunion with Janssen, the RHOC star has spoken on the subject in a June 7 interview with Page Six and put these rumors to bed, saying she and Janssen were “never going to get back together.”

Beador also opened up about the cause of their split, which she said happened in November 2022, one week after cameras stopped rolling on season 17 of RHOC, which is currently airing. “It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering,” Beador said, “And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.”

Shannon Beador Reunites With ‘Tres Amigas’ Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge

Beador’s (now former) relationship was brought into the spotlight on RHOC this week when, during the July 26 episode, she reunited with co-star Tamra Judge and RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson, a trio who call themselves the “Tres Amigas”.

During the dinner scene, Judge asked Beador if she thought everything that Beador told co-star Heather Dubrow was kept a secret (after Judge mentioned earlier in the episode that Dubrow had shared information about Beador’s relationship with her). Beador said she believed that Dubrow “has a vault”, but became suspicious when Judge stayed silent in response.

Beador then told Judge “Don’t bring it up”, got up from the table, and walked over to the show’s producers, telling them, “That’s going to destroy us if that comes on the air… my relationship is over if this is on the air”.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Andy Cohen