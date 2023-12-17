Kristen Taekman Gives Update on State of Marriage

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” premiered on Peacock with three episodes on Thursday, December 14, and Kristen Taekman is already in the hot seat. By the third episode, Kristen’s costars were questioning her about her husband, Josh, who was revealed to have an account on the site Ashley Madison in 2015. Ashley Madison is a dating site for married people looking for affairs and discreet dating.

While Josh publicly apologized for signing up for the site, Kristen was not on RHONY at the time, so this “Girls Trip” questioning is the first time many fans are hearing about this scandal.

Kristen gave an update on the state of her marriage to People on December 13 ahead of the “Girls Trip” premiere. Hear what she had to say below.

Kristen Taekman Says Her Marriage is Strong

Play

“I have to say, I’m very proud of our relationship and I think we’ve come a long way,” Kristen told the outlet. “We are stronger than ever. And maybe I’m back to prove everybody wrong and break all those silly myths about Housewives marriages because despite what everyone probably thought, we’re still happily married.”

Kristen and Josh have been married for 19 years, and while fans saw the pair having disagreements during their time on RHONY seasons six and seven, Kristen attributes that to the period of life they were in. “I don’t think we were fighting, really,” she told People. “We had very small kids. I think when you have very small babies and you’re trying to film a TV show, that’s kind of what came out in that.”

Fans will get to see glimpses of Kristen’s children, son Cassius, 15, and daughter Kingsley, 11, in the “RHONY Legacy” premiere, who have grown up quite a bit since fans last saw them on screen in 2015.

According to Kristen, one thing that helped their marriage grow stronger was the couple’s decision to move out west after their time on RHONY had come to an end. When asked for the secret to maintaining her marriage, Kristen told the outlet, “If you simplify everything and really concentrate on what’s important, I think that really shines through. For us, for a very long time, it was just being together. We moved to the suburbs of California, and really just focused on our family life. It’s what’s kept us strong.”

Sonja Morgan Calls Kristen Taekman ‘Very Sassy’ on ‘RHONY Legacy’ Trip

Play

Kristen appeared with her co-star Sonja Morgan on “New York Live” on December 14 to talk about the new series. While Sonja said that she was an immediate “yes” when asked to join the series, Kristen said she needed a couple of days to make sure it could work out with her children’s school schedules.

Upon hearing this, Sonja said, “Thank god you came, she was very sassy this trip.”

During their interview, Sonja also mentioned that Kristen and Kelly Bensimon butted heads the most on the trip, followed closely by Kristen and Dorinda Medley.

“Just all me,” Kristen said with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Alexis Bellino Opens Up About Emotional Loss