Actress Attacked by Teresa Giudice Fans Following Bo Dietl Comment

Being a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fan, actress Kristin Chenoweth decided to send out a tweet after watching part 3 of the season 13 reunion. However, what she said didn’t sit well with Teresa Giudice fans, who ended up going after the “Pushing Daisies” star, causing her to request that they leave her alone.

“Ok y’all. I risk being hunted by BO DIETL the famous PI from @RHONJ but: I’m #Teamgorga (#let’s play.),” she tweeted on June 13, 2023. Two days later, she sent out a message to fans who are #TeamGiudice.

“Omg please Theresa and Louie fans leave me alone. Y’all are scary!” Chenoweth wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Chenoweth Called the Situation on RHONJ ‘Heartbreaking’

Fans who have watched “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since the beginning are very familiar with the ongoing challenges between Giudice and her only brother, Joe Gorga. However, in season 13, their issues seemed to hit a fever pitch, and both sides have expressed being extremely hurt and angry, with Giudice ultimately saying that she’s done with her brother and her sister-in-law.

The majority of the time that RHONJ has been on the air has seen fans taking sides, and Chenoweth didn’t hold back her feelings, regardless of how some people felt.

Shortly after Chenoweth’s tweet about supporting Melissa and Joe Gorga, many RHONJ fans responded to her and some expressed disappointment that she even chose a side, given that the fight is putting a divide between a family.

“You have always been on the wrong side of history,” one Twitter user said to Chenoweth.

“Sorry to hear that. Didn’t expect you to pick teams, especially when families are involved. The entire reunion was ugly and hard to watch, IMO,” someone else tweeted to the actress.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking. I’ve been saying THAT since day one,” Chenoweth responded.

There were also plenty of tweets supporting Chenoweth from fans who also side with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Kristin Chenoweth Has Been a Huge ‘Real Housewives’ Fan for Years

Play

Kristin Chenoweth Takes On Real Housewives Topics | WWHL Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, a huge Bravo fan, tells Andy Cohen what she thinks about hot topics on The Real Housewives including her take on Kelly Dodd versus the “Tres Amigas” on #RHOC. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-ha… Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHap… WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch… 2019-11-20T04:25:31Z

On an episode of “The Today Show” in 2015, Chenoweth admitted that she was a Bravo addict.

“Some people are alcoholics. I’m [an] Andy Cohen [addict]. I love everything on the show. “And I think it’s because I don’t have to invest anything,” she explained (via Bravo). At the time, she also revealed that her favorite “Housewives” franchise was Beverly Hills “because they seem to get a lot of good discounts in the shopping area!”

Chenoweth has been on Cohen’s radar, too, and he invited her on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019. During the interview, Cohen did a series of rapid fire questions in which Chenoweth shared her opinions on the various things going on in the “Real Housewives” world at the time.

When she was asked about the interview that Cohen did with Teresa Giudice and her now-ex-husband Joe Giudice, Chenoweth said she was “obsessed with it” and that she “watched it twice.”

When answering another question about “Below Deck,” Chenoweth said that she would “always be on Kate Chastain’s side.”

“I worship her as well,” Chenoweth said.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Makes Big Announcement Amid Bravo Drama