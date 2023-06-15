Former RHOBH Star Makes Big Announcement Amid Bravo Drama

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump made a big announcement on Instagram on June 14, 2023, on the heels of the “Vanderpump Rules” drama that has taken over the internet over the past few months.

Vanderpump will be opening up a new restaurant and lounge, this time in Northern Nevada, following the success of her two spots in Las Vegas. The new location will be called Wolf.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be expanding with @caesarsentertainment and bringing our signature bespoke design to Northern Nevada with the opening of Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe! Opening this winter, Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself,” she captioned a post.

In the video that accompanied the caption, Vanderpump said that she’s “excited” for the new spot, which will open in the winter. Based on the photo supplied by the official Wolf Vanderpump Instagram account, the new sure-to-be hotspot will feature the same vibe at Vanderpump’s other eateries, including eclectic furniture and lots of greenery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Recently Announced the Closing of Pump

After 10 years, Vanderpump and her partners made the decision to close down Pump, a bar and lounge located in West Hollywood.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” Vanderpump said in a statement to Today in May 2023.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable,” she added.

In 2020, Vanderpump confirmed that Villa Blanca would be closing. “If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn’t ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with Coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control,” she told the Daily Mail.

Vanderpump is currently involved in numerous lounge locations, including SUR, Vanderpump Paris, and TomTom. She does not have any ownership in Schwartz & Sandy’s which is Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar, nor does she have a hand in Something About Her, the coming soon sandwich shop owned by Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

Lisa Vanderpump Has Landed a Spinoff Reality Show

It has been a very big year for Vanderpump, who is riding the high ratings of “Vanderpump Rules” following a less-than-stellar season 9. Although Bravo has yet to confirm what will be happening for season 11 as far as the cast goes, there has been plenty of chatter that cameras will be picking back up very soon.

And that’s not all that Vanderpump has going on.

Days before the former “Real Housewives” star announced the opening of Wolf, Variety confirmed that Hulu has picked up a new spinoff series called “Vanderpump Villa.”

“The new unscripted series will follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests,” reads the new show’s description supplied by the outlet.

READ NEXT: ‘Southern Charm’ Family Rocked by a Sudden Death