Kyle Richards’ Grown Daughter Reveals Why She Still Lives at Home

Kyle Richards is a mother of four grown daughters, but not all of her kids have flown the coop. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s second-oldest daughter, Alexia Umansky, still lives at home at age 26 – and she’s not in any rush to move out.

In May 2023, Alexia, who turns 27 in June, posted to Instagram to share some of the reasons why she isn’t rushing to get her own place.

Alexia Umansky Posted a Video of Her Parents’ Encino Home & Said It’s “Hard to Say Goodbye”

Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umanksy own an eight-bedroom mansion in Encino, California. The 10,600-square-foot property was once owned by Motown legend Smokey Robinson, according to Trulia. Richards and Umansky purchased the Smokey Robinson Estate for $8 million in 2017.

Like her parents, Alexia certainly has the inside scoop on amazing properties. After graduating from college, she joined her dad’s real estate brokerage firm, The Agency. Alexia is also a star on the Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

In her Instagram video, Alexia gave fans a look at her home life. The real estate agent shared footage of her parents’ sprawling property, with close-ups of the blooming flowers, tall trees, a strawberry patch, gazebo, pool area, mini golf course setup, and plenty of space for several dogs to run around the yard.

“I am frequently asked why I still live at home with my parents… well… damn, it’s hard to say goodbye,” Alexia captioned the clip.

Alexia’s parents also weighed in on the video.

“As the person that is lucky to have her at home I’m thrilled 😁,” wrote Mauricio Umansky.

“Alexia Umansky made a video of some reasons why she still lives at home…I’m so grateful that she does,” added Kyle Richards.

Alexia Umansky Previously Gave a Timeline for When She Plans to Move Out

In May 2018, Alexia graduated from Emerson College in Boston. Richards admitted she couldn’t wait to have her daughter back home. “When we dropped you off at college, I thought I would never survive the 4 years. Now you’re a college graduate and coming home !!” Richards wrote at the time.

Alexia moved back home—and stayed. In 2021, she addressed fans on an Instagram Ask Me Anything who asked about her plans to move out.

“Honestly, I’m in no rush. I love my house and my family and my room,” she wrote, per BravoTV.com. “In an ideal world, I’d like to save up for something that’s really special.”

In April 2022, she gave fans another update on an Instagram Q&A. “Who knows…I want to say I’ll be here for another 2 years,” Alexia wrote per BravoTV.com, “We shall see,” she added, along with a shrug emoji.

Alexia has given fans glimpses of her gorgeous living accommodations on Instagram. In 2022, she shared a pic of one of the family’s many dogs taking over her bed. Dark green walls could be seen in the background as well as a fireplace and a chandelier.

And in a YouTube video, she gave fans a closer look as she tried on outfits in her room, which features a vanity by a window, a large walk-in closet, and a bed with Gucci pillows.

