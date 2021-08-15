PHOTOS: Inside Kyle Richards’ Stunning Encino Home

Kyle Richards has lived in several beautiful homes over the years.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has a pretty good real estate connection – her husband, Mauricio Umansky is the founder of the luxury brokerage firm, The Agency — but her most recent California home purchase may have outdone them all.

In 2017, Richards and her husband paid $8.25 million for a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate in Encino, according to Trulia. The 10,600-square-foot is known as the Smokey Robinson Estate, as it was once owned by the legendary Motown singer.

Here’s a look at Richards’ lavish home:

Kyle Richards’ Home Was Built In 1912 & It Has a Colonial-Style Layout

Richards’ Colonial-style home was originally built in 1912. In addition to its many bedrooms and bathrooms, the revamped home features multiple balconies, eight fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gray marble countertops, a home theater, and a library, per The Sun.

In a video shared by Bravo, Richards showed off her kitchen — and a “tour” of her refrigerator — and revealed that she did little to the room after she bought the house except to add new light fixtures.





In a separate clip, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran showed off the massive black and gold bar in her home. She noted that it is her husband’s bar and that he’s “very proud” of it and insists on keeping it fully stocked for guests.

“We wanted this to be a place where everybody came together to drink, laugh, talk, and have fun,” Richards said of the bar.





The home also features a unique powder room with black and white checkered floors, a black vanity, and a black marble hearth, per BravoTV.com.

Outdoors, there’s a large swimming pool, a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse, a mini-golf course, and a gazebo in the garden area.

Kyle Richards Was Freaked Out After Her House Was Robbed





In a video shared with Bravo (seen above), Richards said she can never leave her house because her five dogs are so happy there. The clip gave a good look at the pool area of the Bravo star’s backyard and the porch rocking chairs where she sits and watches her pups play.

But there was a time when she considered selling the lavish property. In 2017, Richards’ home was burglarized while her family was vacationing in Aspen The star was robbed of more than $1 million in personal items, including sentimental pieces that were given to her by her late mother, Kathleen. After the robbery took place, Richards admitted that it took her “a while” to feel comfortable in the house, per BravoTV.com.

But after being away from the home for an extended period of time for work, Richards admitted she had a “much bigger appreciation” for her home when she arrived home.

“Seeing my family here, my dogs waiting for me, I mean, Dorothy said it best: ‘There’s no place like home,” Richards said.

She also told Bravo: “It’s an absolutely beautiful home. We are so happy to be there and to enjoy this gorgeous home. It doesn’t feel like you’re in Los Angeles, it feels like you’re in a completely different part of the country.”

