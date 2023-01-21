Kyle Richards Reacts to ‘Before & After’ Photos of Her Looks

Kyle Richards spoke out about a photo that is regularly used as an example of how much her looks have changed over the years.

On January 16, 2023, the 54-year-old “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram stories to share an article about her appearance and weight loss. Side-by-side “before and after” photos included a throwback of her wearing a puffy fur coat with thick 1980s brows and long wavy hair alongside a recent photo of her with a more sculpted look to her face. The mom of four captioned the post to reveal that articles about her changing looks are a bit of a stretch considering the first photo was taken nearly 40 years ago.

“They always use the photo on the left as the before photo for their before & after stories,” she wrote. “I was 15 years old in this photo with braces still on my teeth and I borrowed my Mom’s big furry coat. If I had only knew then how many times this photo would be used.”

Although Richards’ story has now expired, you can see the photo she’s referring to on the left here.

Kyle Richards Previously Shared Another Photo From Her Teen Years

Richards started working as an actress in the 1970s, and she also did some modeling jobs as a teenager. In October 2022, she posted an Instagram photo from her teen years. The photo, for a jewelry ad, featured her in glam makeup with sparkly earrings.

“15 year old me,” the RHOBH OG captioned the post.

She has also joked about the old photo of her that keeps surfacing online in comparison photos.

“16 years old with braces and eyebrows my Mom wouldn’t let me pluck,” she tweeted of the photo in 2015.

Kyle Richards Has Been Working Out Like Crazy

Richards’ body has also undergone several transformations over the years – and not just because she grew up. In late 2022, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, told the “Reality With the King” podcast that his wife had upped her exercise game and had a real goal to change her fitness level.

“[She’s] doing a lot of walking, [and] getting herself into shape,” Umansky revealed to podcast host Carlos King. “I’ll tell you, when you guys see her, you’ve never seen a better, sexier Kyle than on the next season … She’s in such good shape.”

According to BravoTV.com, Richards also told fans that her New Year’s Resolution was to increase her workouts.

“One of my goals for 2023 is to take my fitness to the next level,” she captioned a workout post on her Instagram story. She also noted that her home gym is where she can be found for “the foreseeable future.” Just after the New Year, Richards posted a mirror selfie that showed off her ripped abs as she wore a black bikini, according to Page Six.

Richards previously revealed that she has always struggled with her weight.

“I’ve always worked out and dieted my entire life because I have to, because I’m not naturally thin,” she told Bravo’s The Feast in 2019.

