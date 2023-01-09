Harry Hamlin Speaks Out on Wife Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna’s husband spoke out about her recent announcement that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons.

In January 2023, the 59-year-old RHOBH veteran told People magazine that her exit from the reality show was a mutual decision between her and the Bravo network. She also noted that her eight years on the Bravo reality show marked “the longest job” she’s ever had.

On January 7, 2023, Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, gave his thoughts on her shocking RHOBH exit.

Harry Hamlin Says Lisa Rinna Made ‘The Right Decision’

Rinna has been married to actor Harry Hamlin for 25 years. In an interview with People, Hamlin, 71, revealed that he thinks it was a good idea for his wife to exit RHOBH following a rocky season.

“It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” Hamlin said. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.”

Hamlin noted that “eight years” is a long time to do anything, and added, “It’s time to move along.” He also noted that his wife is still ”very busy” with other projects. “She’s already talking to studios about getting going on something else,” he teased.

During her final season on RHOBH, Rinna had major drama with co-star Kathy Hilton following a cast trip to Aspen. At the RHOBH reunion, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood. ” The Rinna Beauty founder was later booed by Bravo fans at BravoCon.

Hamlin admitted to People that his wife did sometimes get herself into trouble with her co-stars.

“Her hot button issue, I suppose, is injustice or when somebody else is not behaving honestly, she’ll call it out,” he said. “And that gets into a lot of trouble. But it also helps the show.”

In 2016, Hamlin told “Watch What Happens Live” that his wife can be “impulsive” at times. “I do have to watch out for her,” he admitted.

Harry Hamlin Threatened to Divorce Lisa Rinna if She Joined RHOBH

Rinna’s casting on RHOBH was touch and go at first. In 2015, she revealed that her husband threatened divorce if she signed on to the Bravo reality show, which was in its fifth season at the time.

In 2015, Rinna revealed to “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” that she has a meeting with producers for another show when they pitched the idea for her to join RHOBH.

“And so I thought, ‘Oh God, Harry’s never gonna go for this. He never will.” she said. “I went to him and I said, ‘They’re interested in me doing this show the ‘Housewives.’ His initial response? ‘Nope. I’ll divorce you. If you do it, I’ll divorce you.’ I said, ‘Ok, done.’ No more conversations, done. Walked out of the room, that was that. I was fine with it.”

But Hamlin later went back to his wife and said he changed his stance. Rinna said her husband told her, “I’ve done some research. …I’ve changed my mind. I think it might be a good thing for you.”

“My head’s going, ‘What? Are you kidding me?’” the RHOBH star added. “Harry, being a really, really smart businessman himself, said ‘It’s a good thing, it’ll work for you, you should do it.’ So I did it.” And we’re all thankful for it.”

