Kyle Richards Debuts New Look Ahead of Season 13 Filming

Kyle Richards hasn’t confirmed or denied whether she will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13, but fans could have that answer soon, as filming is more than likely to start in the coming weeks.

The OG member of the cast has always played coy about her status on the show, though she has returned each and every season regardless. As the watching world awaits announcements for the new season, Richards is making a few changes in her personal life.

On January 18, 2023, the reality television star showed off a new hair look, going even lighter and brighter with her highlights. Richards has been known to touch up her roots — every 10 days — on her own. “It is time to color my gray hair. Oh my goodness I have so much gray hair. My hair grows so fast, which I know seems like a good problem to have. But when you’re having to do this all the time, it’s not so great,” she said in a video shared in March 2022, according to People magazine.

This time, however, Richards went to a professional to achieve her new look.

Richards Received a Lot of Positive Feedback on Her Highlights

Richards generally keeps her hair long and her color a rich, chocolate brown, but decided to lighten things up ahead of the spring months.

“Thank you @dimitrishair. Loving this lighter color,” she captioned an Instagram pic.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to let Richards know that they really liked her new look, and some of her “Real Housewives” pals dropped by as well.

“Omg soooo good! This looks amazing Kyle!” Gretchen Rossi formerly of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” wrote.

“That color and you gorgeous,” added “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

Kelly Dodd, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Taylor Armstrong all agreed.

Richards doesn’t often stray from her signature look, and many fans might not realize that she was once completely blond. In May 2016, she shared a throwback photo of herself with super long, blond hair. At the time, she was 21-years-old. RHOBH fans couldn’t help but compare her to her sister Kim Richards in the comments section of the post.

Richards Added in Some Highlights Ahead of the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion

Going for a change in 2022, Richards put her hair in the hands of stylist Dimitri Giannetos.

“I thought I needed a change to lighten my mood. Thank you @dimitrishair. Now I am ready for the big day….” Richards captioned a Reel in September 2022. Richards hair appeared lighter all over, with more highlights spread out and less dimension, giving her a more sun-kissed look.

This time around, however, Giannetos appeared to go heavier with the highlights, really bringing out some dimension and making the blond pieces pop. The look compliments Richards’ eyes and skin tone and gives her a youthful glow.

“I love you!” Richards commented on Giannetos’ Instagram upload in which he showed off his work. “To the moon n back,” he commented in response.

