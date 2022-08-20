Kyle Richards Wears Surprising Outfit Following Secret Surgery

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are reacting to a new photo that has surfaced of Kyle Richards – and a few were very surprised by her outfit of choice.

In August 2022, the Bravo veteran stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s wearing a casual ensemble. In the pic posted by the Daily Mail, Richards was photographed wearing ripped jeans and a white blazer with just a bright blue bra top underneath. The “Halloween” star also wore white pumps and carried a designer Birkin bag that matched her bra.

The pic made its way to the Bravo fan site All About the Real Housewives, where it was posted with the caption, “SPOTTED: [Kyle Richards] looking beautiful as ever leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood.”

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to Kyle Richards’ Outfit

The photo of Richards received a slew of comments, with many fans agreeing she looks as stunning as ever. “She is honestly one of the prettiest housewives,” one fan wrote of the RHOBH OG.

But others zeroed in on Richards’ outfit – or lack thereof. Several commenters advised the 53-year-old mom of four to “put a shirt on.”

“Where is her blouse? A jacket and a bra,” one commenter wrote.

“Did she forget the shirt that belongs under that jacket?” another asked.

“No fifty-something-year-old woman should be showing that much cleavage. Have some self respect,” another critic wrote.

“Giving major LVP vibes with the bra, all that’s missing is a necklace that forms down the boobs and is stuck in the cleavage,” another noted.

Others recalled Richards’ recent comment that she hates wearing bras.

“She can wear whatever she wishes to but didn’t she say she got stuff done so that she doesn’t have to wear a bra ever? But wait that’s after she got busted on WWHL,” one commenter wrote.

“New boobs who you,” another cracked.

Kyle Richards Said She Had Breast Reduction Surgery & Will Never Wear a Bra Again

The buzz over Richards’ bra top comes two months after she denounced wearing that type of undergarment altogether. During a June 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards’ secret breast surgery was accidentally outed by host Andy Cohen on live TV. During her guest spot, Richards kept pulling up the top of her strapless dress, prompting Cohen to ask her, “How’s the breast reduction working out?”

“Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy, thank you,” Richards replied of her recent surgery.

A shocked Cohen responded with, “Oh! Oh, my God. I thought you’ve talked about it!”

“Never talked about it,” Richards replied.

“I had a breast reduction surgery,” Richards then explained to viewers. “I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have implants. But I went in and said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,’ and here I am. You can’t really tell because they’re still swollen … but I will never wear a bra ever again. Ever. Ever.”

