How Kyle Richards Helped Her Daughter Navigate New Reality Show

It’s a family affair! During a new interview, Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their daughter, Alexia Umansky, revealed just how much Richards helped her navigate all that comes with being on a reality show as they filmed their new series, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Their new show, which is set to air on Netflix, will chronicle the ins and outs of their family real estate agency, The Agency, started by Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Both Alexia and her older sister, Farrah Aldjufrie, work there.

“Alexia had a lot of drama. She had a lot of ups and downs,” Mauricio Umansky told PopSugar about his daughter in an interview published on Nov. 3. “You’re going to witness them, and watch them, [but] it’s really fun. I think Kyle definitely helped her through that process as a [therapist].”

During the interview, Alexia Umansky also revealed that her mom helped her out with both her fashion choices and general tips for being on camera. “First of all, my mom styled me every day, basically,” Alexia told the outlet. “So you’re going to see a lot of duplicate outfits of hers and mine on ‘Housewives’ and ‘Buying Beverly Hills.'”

Alexia added, “So when I needed to be cool, calm, and collected, I went to my mom and she always made me feel better. This was something totally out of my comfort zone, so she was that grounding support. She’s had so much experience [and] so many tips throughout the whole entire thing.”

Viewers can catch the premiere of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Friday, Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Kyle Richards Was ‘Very Nervous’ About the New Show

While speaking to People at BravoCon 2022, Richards admitted that she felt a bit uneasy about her daughters and family starring on the new Netflix show.

“It’s really weird to all of a sudden — even though I’ve been on a show for all these years — to have them be front and center in the business world,” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “It made me very nervous, I was not for this at all.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “But at least I’ve been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters.”

Mauricio Umansky Said That ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Offers a New Angle on a Real Estate Show

Even though there are other real estate shows out there on Netflix like “Selling Sunset” and “selling the OC,” Umansky told Us Weekly in an October 2022 interview that he believes their show will be different, especially because it has to do with family.

“I’m sitting here watching all the other real estate shows [and] I’m watching what they’re delivering on,” Umansky told the outlet. “I think that there’s a great opportunity for another real estate show to deliver on a different angle than what’s out there and I just thought it would be a lot of fun. I also wanted to take that approach that we have taken, which is watching young professionals and grow in their careers.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Claims Husband Lost Job Over Moment on Show