Kyle Richards’ Daughter Opens up About New Netflix Show: ‘Really Scary’

Kyle Richards’ daughter, Alexia Umansky, is opening up about what it was like to film her family’s new reality show on Netflix, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

While speaking to People in an interview published on Oct. 28, Umansky, 26, admitted that she was really “nervous” while filming the new show, which will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4. The show will chronicle the ins and outs of their family real estate agency, The Agency, started by Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Both Alexia and her older sister, Farrah Aldjufrie, work there.

“I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made,” Umansky told the outlet.

Umansky continued, “It’s really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you’re trying so hard to make it and prove something.”

Umansky also added that filming the new show made her feel “proud” of what her mom, Richards, does every day on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“It really made me feel proud of my mom and these women who do what they’ve been doing for so long,” Umansky said. “I think what shocked me the most [about making Buying Beverly Hills] was just how it was really emotionally exhausting and there was just so much to do and so much to put out there.”

Mauricio Umansky Said the Opportunity to Film With His Daughters Was ‘Extraordinary’

While speaking with Fox, Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, revealed that it was an “extraordinary” experience to be able to film with his two daughters this past year.

“The opportunity to film with my two daughters has been extraordinary,” Umansky told the outlet in an interview published on Oct. 28. “I mean, we’ve all been doing ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for a long time, but obviously that’s in the shadows of all the lives and the girls and the drama and all of that stuff. For me, the experience to be able to film with my two daughters, Alexia and Farrah, in what we do every single day of our lives, which is work was extraordinarily fun.”

Alexia Umansky also said that filming the show was definitely a bonding experience. “We definitely got a lot closer,” Umansky said. “We just we went through this experience together. It was fun. It was hard. It was emotional, and it really just made me a better person, agent and daughter. Honestly, I think it strengthened my relationship with my dad and my sister, which I didn’t think was possible because we’ve already been so close to begin with.”

Kyle Richards Is Currently at Odds With Some of Her Family Members

Although Richards is super close to her husband and four daughters, she is currently at odds with one of her sisters, Kathy Hilton, after a tumultuous season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Things came to a head between them after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen, and Hilton didn’t feel like Richards was defending her enough.

“You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Oct. 9. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It’s very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

Viewers can catch up on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” streaming now on Peacock.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Reveals if She Regrets Joining the Show