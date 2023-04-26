RHOBH Star’s Daughters Come to Her Defense Amid Backlash

Kyle Richards’ daughters defended her against rumors that she used a prescription diabetes drug to lose weight. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been accused of using the injectable drug Ozempic by critics who don’t believe she lost weight through diet and exercise.

In an April 2023 interview, two of Richards’ adult daughters were asked about the rumors about their famous mom, and they had a message for people who have accused her of lying about her weight loss.

Kyle Richards’ Daughters Sophia & Alexia Umansky Came to Her Defense

In an April 2023 interview with E! News, Richards’ second oldest daughter, Alexia Umansky, revealed that it’s hard to see her mom get hit with backlash over something that isn’t true.

“Honestly, she’s been handling everything like a champ, she really has,” Alexia said. “I will say as a daughter, it’s tough to see your mom work so hard towards a goal — and she’s been doing this since last summer so it’s almost a year now — and she works out so hard, she does so many classes, she eats so healthy, and she lives a very healthy lifestyle, And she’s always… kind of reaching at a deeper meaning. And I know she finds that in her exercise.”

Alexia explained that after having a rough 2022 and unexpectedly losing her best friend, her mom “finds such a release in exercising,”

“I don’t know, I just like, I obviously am so protective of my mom and she’s my queen so I just it’s not fun,” the “Buying Beverly Hills” star added. “I just you know I just want to protect her in every way I can.”

Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, was also asked about the Ozempic rumors, and she downplayed the effect of the gossip. “I mean, we all just knew it wasn’t true so I was like ‘Whatever, we know it’s not true. Who cares,’” Sophia said. “Like why do you even care what they’re saying?”

She did acknowledge that everyone seems to be accused of using the drug and admitted that if she has worked as hard as her mom has she would be “really annoyed” by the chatter.

Kyle Richards Has Repeatedly Shut Down Rumors That She Used Ozempic

Ozempic use is rumored to be rampant in the Real Housewives world. Host Andy Cohen even said “What Housewife isn’t on Ozempic?” during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” per Today.

Richards in particular has been hit with a lot of backlash from social media commenters who think she is lying about how she lost weight.

In February 2023, the RHOBH star told Page Six that she has never touched the drug. “I had never heard of it,” she said. “I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me.”

In an interview with Extra that same month, Richards explained that in July 2022 she made a “very conscious decision” to change her diet and exercise habits. She also admitted that she was frustrated by the accusations that she used Ozempic. “I cannot stand people saying that,” she said, before revealing that she kicks off her day by spending two hours in the gym every morning.

“I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself,” the RHOBH star added. “So when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s really frustrating to me. …I work really hard and it really bothers me.”

