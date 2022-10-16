Kyle Richards Admits She Was ‘Not for’ New Family Reality Show

Even though Kyle Richards has been starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for years, it doesn’t mean she wants her family to enter the reality TV world as well.

According to People, while participating in a BravoCon 2022 discussion panel this weekend, the star admitted that she had some qualms about her family taking part in a new reality show on Netflix called “Buying Beverly Hills.” The show, which will premiere on Netflix in November 2022, will show the ins and outs of her husband Mauricio Umansky’s real estate agency, The Agency. It will also feature two of their daughters, Farrah and Alexia Umansky, who work for The Agency.

“It’s really weird to all of a sudden — even though I’ve been on a show for all these years — to have them be front and center in the business world,” Richards said during the BravoCon panel, according to People. “It made me very nervous, I was not for this at all.”

Richards continued,” But at least I’ve been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters.”

Viewers can catch the premiere of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Friday, November 4 on Netflix.

Richards’ Daughter, Farrah, Recently Got Engaged Last Year

Viewers may even get a glimpse into some family wedding planning during “Buying Beverly Hills,” because Richards’ daughter, Farrah, got engaged last year to longtime boyfriend Alex Manos. During a December 2021 interview with Today, Richards opened up about how excited she was for the happy couple.

“My whole family is just beyond thrilled and happy about it,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I’ve been dreaming this day forever. I can’t wait to take her to go register for her dishes and her glasses or stemware … all that stuff just sounds exciting to me. Picking the venue. I’ve already been asking, ‘Where do you want to do it? Do you want to do it at our home? Do want to go to a hotel? Destination wedding?'”

Richards added, “My husband and I love to entertain. We know how to throw a good party.”

Kyle Richards Is Not Getting Along With Some of Her Own Family Members Right Now

After this past season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards is at odds with her sister, Kathy Hilton. The two aren’t on the best terms after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen and speaking badly about her sister, Richards.

However, there may be hope for the two sisters.

“I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton told Us Weekly while at BravoCon on Oct. 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

Even Andy Cohen agrees.

“Blood is blood,” Cohen said to People at BravoCon on Oct. 14.

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

