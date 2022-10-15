Kathy Hilton Shares More About Confronting Lisa Rinna at RHOBH Reunion

Don’t mess with Hunky Dory!

During an Oct. 13 interview with Access Hollywood, Kathy Hilton revealed more about her confrontation with Lisa Rinna during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, and why she decided to go for it. In the preview for the season 12 reunion, Hilton is seen telling Rinna that she is the “biggest bully in Hollywood,” and that she “drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show.”

The two haven’t exactly gotten along that well this past season–during their cast trip to Aspen, Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as their fellow castmates.

“It’s frustrating when you watch things and it’s like bam, I’m speaking right from my heart,” Hilton told Access Hollywood during the interview about the reunion. “If you try to study something or whatever, it’s never gonna work. It’s gotta come from the heart, and quick quick quick, and exactly how I feel. And hunky dory is a good kid, but let me tell you something, you want to play? I’ll play.”

Hilton also revealed why she brought up Vanderpump at the reunion.

“The reason I brought her up is because [Lisa Rinna] has run off all of these different people,” Hilton explained. “I mean, Denise Richards, the fans loved her. They loved Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, I mean, there’s a list. And I know all about that.”

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kathy Hilton Doesn’t Have Any Regrets About Calling Lisa Rinna a Bully

While speaking with Extra TV at BravoCon on Oct. 14, Hilton was asked if she regretted calling Rinna a “bully” during the reunion, to which she said no.

“No, I don’t… She is a bully,” Hilton told the outlet. “She bullied everybody, and I think that is just the worst.”

Hilton continued, explaining that she shouldn’t have apologized to Rinna on camera after the Aspen trip. Hilton has admitted to saying some things about her sister but has maintained that Rinna totally exaggerated the whole incident and that much of it did not happen as she said it did.

“I never, ever, ever should have apologized… She was saying, ‘I get ya, you’re preaching to the choir…’ and agreeing with me… I did say something I shared,” Hilton said about Rinna to the outlet. “I certainly didn’t say what she says I said… I will not let that go.”

Hilton Said She Will Not Return to RHOBH if It’s the Same Cast as Last Season

While speaking with Us Weekly on Oct. 14 at BravoCon, Hilton admitted that she wouldn’t come back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next year if it was the “exact same” cast as last season.

“If it’s same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Hilton said. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

