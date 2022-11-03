Kyle Richards Shares Where She Stands With Denise Richards & Camille Grammer

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards appeared on an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. During the podcast episode, Arroyave asked Kyle if she was in contact with her former castmates Denise Richards and Camille Grammer. She shared that she had a brief interaction with the “Wild Things” actress, who made tentative plans to go on a lunch date.

“I bumped into Denise recently at our like little neighborhood place that we always go to. And she was very nice and then we later texted, she said ‘maybe we could get lunch,’” said Kyle.

The “Halloween Ends” star then shared that she has not recently interacted with Grammer. She explained that she “go[es] back and forth” with the 54-year-old.

“I never like really understand — I don’t even like to poke the bear with that one because she’s very unpredictable and anyway, and yeah, no I haven’t. I wish her well. You know, I still follow her on Instagram. I just, you know, she’ll like make fun of Lisa Vanderpump and be friendly to Lisa Vanderpump and then she kind of goes back and forth so, but when we’re together, we are usually getting along,” said the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she and Grammer have had some enjoyable moments together.

“We can laugh about, you know, about the stuff on the show,” stated Kyle.

Camille Grammer Tweeted About Kyle Richards in October 2022

According to Page Six, Kyle made a quip during October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” which seemed to have upset Grammer. The “Little House on the Prairie” actress commented on the former model’s Twitter handle, which is @TheRealCamilleG.

“Isn’t that any oxymoron?” said Richards.

Grammer replied to the comment on Twitter by uploading three photos of Kyle taken throughout her adulthood. In the caption of the post, she suggested that she believed her former co-star looked different in each picture.

“‘oxymoron’ mocking my Twitter name Who’s the ‘real’ KR,” read the tweet, uploaded on October 14.

Denise Richards Revealed If She Would Return to RHOBH

During a September 2022 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, Denise Richards shared she would consider coming back to RHOBH. She also refuted rumors that she would not return if Lisa Rinna remained on the cast.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her,” shared the “Wild Things” actress.

She clarified that she believes “Lisa Rinna plays dirty and she can be really nasty.”

“I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show,” said the former RHOBH star.

Denise also shared that she did not believe she could mend her friendship with Rinna. She then criticized how the “Day of Our Lives” actress handles herself on social media.

“I don’t think I could ever be close friends with her after. Also I watched a few of the last episodes of [RHOBH] and seeing how she’s been and on social media and I just don’t agree with it. So it’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” said Denise.

