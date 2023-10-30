Kyle Richards Calls Out Dorit Kemsley For Grilling Her About Her Marriage on Camera

Kyle Richards is not happy that Dorit Kemsley blindsided her with personal questions about her marriage while filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season.

On October 27, Richards appeared on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” where she talked about the 13th season of the Bravo reality show, and how her separation from Mauricio Umansky became a main storyline.

Richards addressed an upcoming scene in which Dorit Kemsley asks her what’s going on with her and Umansky. Richards told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that she hadn’t been ready to talk about her marital issues on camera. “I wasn’t thrilled with the questions,” she said.

Kyle Richards Said She Wished Kemsley Had Talked to Her Off Camera

On “Live,” a clip from an upcoming episode of RHOBH featured Kemsley grilling Richards while they rode together in a car. “What’s going on with you and Mo?” Kemsley asked.

Richards replied that Umansky was really “stressed” with work and she herself had a “rough” past few months.

In a confessional, Kemsley said she and her husband PK used to go to dinner and on vacations with Richards and Umansky, but added, “We haven’t seen Kyle and Mo as a couple in a very long time. Something has got to be up.”

“I mean, have you had any thoughts recently? Like do you think you would not end up with Mo?” she asked Richards while in the car.

When Richards questioned why Kemsley was asking such a thing, the Beverly Beach founder replied, “Well, like even just from Instagram, you know, I usually see you and Mo together, and it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other.”

“I felt like I needed a little freedom — freedom and some space,” Richards explained in the scene.

“Like specifically away from your husband?” Kemsley asked, prompting a scowl from Richards.

The RHOBH star told Ripa and Consuelos she was not happy with the questions from Kemsley. When Ripa asked if she thought Kemsley knew “what she was doing,” Richards had a terse answer.

“It would’ve been better if she had asked me that off-camera. I was not ready to address that,” she said. “That particular day, I was really not happy. I feel like you could definitely see that.”

Kyle Richards Said Her Public Separation Has Been Difficult

Elsewhere on “Live,” Richards said her separation from Umansky has not been easy after 27 years of marriage. After Ripa asked her how she’s doing, Richards admitted, “Well, not exactly living my best life, but trying. It’s been rough, you know, I’m not gonna lie.”

Richards described her marital situation as “uncharted territory” for her. “It’s been difficult,” she said. “Fortunately, it is amicable, but it’s hard. My main concern is our daughters, who have been amazing — my four best friends. It’s just… it is hard.”

Richards also called out fans who’ve messaged her to complain that “true love doesn’t exist,” and “you destroyed my dreams” in response to her split from Umansky. “I’m thinking, ‘I’m just trying to stay afloat and make sure our daughters are OK,’ and I’m worrying about strangers,” she said.

Richards and Umansky wed in 1996. The pair are parents to daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 as well as Farrah, who is Richards’ daughter from her first marriage to businessman Guraish Aldjufrie.

Umansky previously called the RHOBH cast’s on-camera talk about his marriage to Richards “super mean.”

“The girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline,” he told the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in April. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b****y and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about. For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks.”

READ NEXT: Morgan Wade Speaks Out About Kyle Richards Romance Rumors