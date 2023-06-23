Kyle Richards Sings ‘We Are Family’ With Sisters Kim & Kathy in Aspen: VIDEO

Kyle Richards and her sisters reunited in Aspen, but it wasn’t for a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast trip. The Bravo star and her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton gathered with the rest of their family in Aspen, Colorado for the weekend wedding of Kim’s daughter, Whitney Davis.

Whitney, who is the daughter of Kim and her former husband Gregg Davis, is set to wed Luke Graham White on June 24, 2023. The famous family got the festivities started early with a karaoke party at Kyle’s house in Aspen.

Kyle Richards Shared a Video of Her Sisters Singing “We Are Family” Together

In a video posted to Instagram on June 23, 2023, Kyle and her sisters were seen singing the Sister Sledge song “We Are Family” as a karaoke machine played. The celebrity sisters were joined by their daughters and other family members at the pre-wedding sing-a-long.

Kim, Kyle, and Kathy were front and center as they performed the 1979 disco hit. Kyle and Kathy wore long dresses while Kim rocked black jeans and boots for the family party. Kyle’s daughters Portia, Farrah, and more family members could also be seen singing in the video.

“Pre wedding celebration with my sisters and our offspring 👯‍♀️,” Kyle captioned the video clip.

“Such a beautiful night with ‘Our Family’ !!! We love you [Whitney Davis] and Luke White],” added Kathy.

When another fan wrote, “It’s really nice to see all you sisters together.. .family first,” Kathy Hilton replied with a heart and praying hands emoji.

“The family that sings together…,” another commenter wrote.

“Family always finds its way back, this is nice to see,” added another fan.

Kyle Richards Said She Hoped Her Sisters Would Eventually Come Back Together

Kyle and Kathy have been in a bad place ever since filming a tense RHOBH cast trip to Aspen in early 2022. At the time, co-star Lisa Rinna accused the Hilton matriarch of trash-talking her sister Kyle. By the time the RHOBH season 12 reunion was over, the sisters were not on speaking terms.

While speaking with E! News in May 2023, Kyle admitted that things were still “not great” between her and her older sister Kathy, even though she saw her at their niece Whitney’s bridal shower and briefly spoke to her. “But we’re family, we’re blood. We’ll always come back together,” she added.

Kyle also expressed hope that things would improve in time for her niece’s wedding day in June. “It’s my niece’s special day and she’s going to be getting married, and we’re all going to be together there,” she said. “We’ll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again.”

Earlier this year, Kim Richards also spoke about the feud, telling “Access Hollywood,” “I would like on camera, off camera I’d like to see my sisters come together and try to heal.”

“It’s a great time,” the mother of the bride added. “We have babies coming, babies born, and weddings coming up. My daughter Whitney’s getting married and [Kyle’s] daughter (Farrah) is getting married and I think this would be a fun time for us all to be together.”

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Snubbed By News Legend