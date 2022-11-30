Kyle Richards Twins With Daughter Farrah During Trip to Aspen: PHOTO

Kyle Richards was only 19 years old when she gave birth to her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, in the late 1980s. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star once shared an Instagram photo of herself pushing Farrah in a stroller at age 20. “I was a baby with a baby,” she captioned the throwback pic.

In some ways, the future RHOBH star grew up with her daughter. And three decades later, some fans think they still look more like sisters than mom and daughter.

Kyle Richards & Farrah Aldjufrie Wore the Same Outfit During a Trip to Aspen & Fans Had Some Thoughts About It

In November 2022, Richards and her family traveled to their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado. In a photo from the trip shared to Instagram over the Thanksgiving weekend, the 53-year-old RHOBH star posed with her daughter Farrah outside a store. Both women were wearing faded blue jeans, black boots, and matching black Prada bomber jackets.

“The best doppelganger,” Richards captioned the post, before adding the hashtag #likemotherlikedaughter.

Farrah, 34, shared the same photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “Good thing I didn’t wear my [hat] too. #unplanned #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with many saying the two looked like twin sisters.

“As they say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” one fan wrote.

But others were critical of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who shares three younger daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

“You should probably start allowing your daughters to shine and stop trying to steal their thunder by trying to be something you are not. Aging gracefully is an art,” one critic wrote to Richards.

“Kinda weird when your Mom wants to copy your existence,” another added.

Richards clapped back at the negative commenter, writing, “I bought her the jacket so chill babe.”

This Was Not Kyle Richards’ First Accidental Twinning Moment

Richards has a history of accidental twin moments – and not just with her daughters. While she once told Hello magazine that she sometimes liked to dress “edgy,” she actually twinned with a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star in a conservative dress during a luncheon that was filmed for the show.

While filming season 11 of RHOBH, Richards turned up at a Paris-themed luncheon at Sutton Stracke’s house wearing a black and white polka-dotted Rotate Birger Christensen dress that was identical to the dress that her co-star Lisa Rinna was wearing. Richards capped her ensemble off with a black hat, but that was the only difference.

“Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style. [Kyle Richards] and I in the same [Rotate Birger Christensen] dress,” Rinna captioned an Instagram photo of her posing with Richards in the matching designer dresses, according to Us Weekly.

Richards also shared a photo of the matching dresses and made it clear that she didn’t intend to wear the same thing as the Rinna Beauty founder.

“When you’re feeling good about your outfit and then your friend walks in feeling equally as good about hers,” Richards wrote. “No, this wasn’t planned.”

