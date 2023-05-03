Kyle Richards Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Childhood Best Friend

Kyle Richards paid tribute to her late best friend, Lorene Shea, one year after her unexpected death.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted to social media on May 1, 2023, which was the one-year anniversary of Shea’s sudden death, and she shared a series of photos from their elementary school friendship up through adulthood.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said Lorene Shea Was the “Best Friend a Girl Could Ask For”

In an Instagram post, Richards posted the slideshow of her memories with Shea. The first pic showed the two besties at a very young age, and another showed them laying out in the sun as young teens. Other photos taken throughout their friendship included a pose at a Bravo event and a day out on the boat with Richards’ husband and daughters.

“One year without you & not a day goes by where I don’t think of you and wish I could call you to share, to listen, to laugh … the best friend a girl could ask for. Love and miss you so much Lorene ❤️,” Richards captioned the tribute.

Several of the RHOBH friends, including P.K. Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp, reacted with crying face and heart emoji.

“Losing a forever friend like that is so gut-wrenching. Over time the edges begin to soften a little, but it really doesn’t get any less painful. I’m so sorry for your huge loss. 💔,” one fan wrote.

‘There is nothing sadder than losing a lifelong friend,” another commenter added.

Fans of Richards had seen photos of Shea on her social media feed over the years. The RHOBH star regularly posted birthday messages to her childhood bestie. In 2017, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend since 2nd grade @loreneshea you have always been there for me. Making me laugh, listening, supporting me & giving it to me straight. Even if it wasn’t always what I wanted to hear. Thank you for being an incredible friend to me for 4 decades! So grateful to have you in my life ❤️.”

Kyle Richards Hosed a Charity Event in Honor of Lorene Shea

On May 1, 2022, Shea died after battling depression, according to E! News. On May 7, 2022, Richards shared the tragic news with fans.

“I never imagined I would be posting something like this,” she captioned a photo of her and Shea on Instagram. “This is my best friend Lorene … my best friend since I was 7 years old. My other half. We did everything together. We spoke every day [and] shared everything that was happening in our lives.”

Richards added that not long before Shea’s death she began to suffer from “debilitating depression” despite being a happy person most of her life. While friends and family “rallied around” Shea to support her, she was unable to get the mental health help she needed.

“The system failed her!” Richards wrote, before vowing to do “whatever it takes” to help change the laws that are in place that “prevent people from getting the help they need.”

On April 18, 2023, Richards and Dorit Kemsley hosted a charity event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles. The event raised money and awareness for those struggling with mental health issues.

In an interview with People just ahead of the event, Richards said, “Mental Health Awareness Month is coming up and I lost my best friend Lorene Shea to suicide one year [ago]. … I really wanted to do something because as you know, watching someone struggle like that, that you love so much, you feel so helpless.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.