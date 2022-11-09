Kyle Richards Reveals She Believed Kathy Hilton’s Twitter Was Hacked

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards addressed her sister, Kathy Hilton’s behavior on social media during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

According to Reality Blurb, Kathy gave a like to an Instagram comment written by a social media user who asserted Richards wanted Lisa Rinna to talk about the 63-year-old’s alleged meltdown. As fans are aware, the “Melrose Place” actress accused the “Paris in Love” star of acting erratic and speaking negatively about her co-stars, specifically Richards, after leaving an Aspen club.

“To those saying, ‘Why would Kyle let Rinna do this,’ understand one thing: She has not ‘let’ them do it, she is behind them doing it. It’s how she has operated all along and people still aren’t seeing it. Rinna attempts to destroy her acquaintances; Kyle does the same thing to her own family and friends. She will do anything for money and social status – whether it’s laughing at a 14 year old Black boy getting verbally abused and cheering it on with her husband, or destroying her sister Kim at her most vulnerable. There is nothing too low for Kyle Richards,” read the comment. The post was uploaded on Twitter by the social media user, blndhairblckhrt.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards shared she believed Kathy’s Twitter account had been hacked when she first came across the October 25 Twitter post.

“When I first saw that I thought she tweeted it and I thought someone hacked her Twitter, she would never do that. I sent it to her and she said ‘I liked that by accident,’” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Family’s Behavior on Social Media

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards seemed to reference that Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton, interacted with numerous Twitter users who criticized her behavior toward her eldest sister. For instance, on October 3, the 41-year-old reacted to a tweet that noted Richards and her castmates were not receptive when Kathy wanted them to try Casa Del Sol in season 12, episode 18. In the episode, the socialite explained she and her daughter, Nicky Hilton, invested in the tequila company.

“[Kathy] was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch,” read the original tweet.

“So unkind,” replied Paris.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards suggested she found her family’s reactions on Twitter to be upsetting.

“People getting upset I didn’t jump in and say something like ‘Rinna, how dare you call out my sister,’ whatever. You know, I have blood, family, liking mean tweets about me. And liking tweets saying I need to be fired on a show that I’ve been on for 12 years that I brought my sister on to have fun with her. Like what is this? Why is this the double standard?” stated the “Halloween Ends” actress.

Kathy Hilton Gave An Update on Her Relationship With Kyle Richards

During an October 2022 interview with ExtraTV, Kathy gave an update on her relationship with Richards. She shared that she has been texting her younger sister.

“So that’s been nice, we’re family,” explained the mother of four.

Kathy also revealed she does not regret calling Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood” during the RHOBH season 12 reunion special.

“She is a bully. She’s bullied everybody and I just think that is the worst,” said the “I Want to Be a Hilton” host.

