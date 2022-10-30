Kyle Richards Addresses Kathy Hilton’s Comments About Possibly Not Returning to RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about her sister, Kathy Hilton’s comments about possibly not returning to the hit Bravo series during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

As fans are aware, RHOBH personality Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of acting erratically after leaving a club in Aspen. She claimed the socialite made negative comments about her castmates, including Richards. In season 12, episode 21, the “Halloween” actress questioned whether the “Melrose Place” actress and Erika Jayne shared information regarding Hilton’s behavior to the media outlets. The “Pretty Mess” singer and Rinna asserted they did not leak stories to the press.

While speaking to TMZ in October 2022, Hilton revealed she would not consider coming back to RHOBH if “two bullies” remained on the cast.

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast — if it was completely the same, absolutely not because I feel like there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they are pushed up to the wall,” stated the “Paris In Love” star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Sister’s Comments

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Richards addressed her sister’s TMZ comments. When Arroyave stated “Kathy insinuated that she would only return if Erika and Rinna do not,” the “Halloween Ends” star replied, “Right.” Richards then explained she does not “know who is coming back” for the show’s thirteenth season.

“I do know that anytime a cast member has said ‘I don’t want to do the show if so-and-so is on’ and that doesn’t work. That doesn’t happen so, you know, maybe [Hilton] doesn’t realizes that but that doesn’t work. By the way, the more you don’t want someone on, the more they’re gonna want them on, so that just doesn’t fly. Bravo makes up their own decisions,” said Richards.

Kathy Hilton Revealed If She Regretted Calling Lisa Rinna a Bully

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, Hilton asserted Rinna was “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” While speaking to Extra TV in October 2022, the 63-year-old shared that she did not regret making the comment.

“She is a bully. She’s bullied everyone. And I just think that is the worst,” asserted the reality television personality.

Hilton then shared her thoughts about Rinna being booed by audience members during an RHOBH panel at BravoCon. She revealed that she disapproved of the Bravo fans’ behavior.

“I don’t like to see that happen to anyone. People can have their feelings but to do that would be really hard,” said Hilton.

In a different October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Richards commented on Rinna not receiving a warm welcome from fans at BravoCon. She revealed she found the negative response to be upsetting.

“We’re supposed to be here to have fun. And then I was like well that’s not fun, no matter what’s happened with her and my sister, I feed off people’s energy. And that just really threw me off,” stated Richards.

