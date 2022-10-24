Sutton Stracke Reveals Friendship With RHONY Star

You’ve got a friend in me!

During an Oct. 21 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, Sutton Stracke revealed that she is quite close friends with Dorinda Medley, who starred in “The Real Housewives of New York” and season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock.

“Dorinda and I, we do text back and forth and we have had dinner, and she’s hilarious,” Stracke said during the aftershow.

Sutton Stracke raises questions about Erika Jayne's medication, and Crystal Kung Minkoff opens up about her husband Rob's support after she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle Beauvais, who was next to Stracke during the aftershow, also seems to be a fan of Medley. “She’s awesome,” Beauvais said.

Medley was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 7 through 12, but was let go ahead of season 13. Medley has maintained that she was put on “pause” and could be returning to the network in the future.

Dorinda Medley Opened up About Being Let Go From ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ During a March 2022 Interview

Even though Medley was let go from the franchise, she hasn’t been quiet about her experience. While speaking with Today in March 2022, she opened up about what it was like to be put on “pause.”

“Of course, no one likes to be put on pause,” Medley told the outlet at the tme. “No one likes to be rejected. It’s not a good feeling. I played great face with everybody, wrote that beautiful statement on my Instagram. Then I went home to my mother and bawled my eyes out.”

Medley continued, “My mother was like, ‘Rejection is protection.’ If you know now what you’re going to know later, just send them a thank you note and just keep doing what you do. Let’s get up and keep moving. I’ve had that conversation with my mother a million times over lost boyfriends, losing jobs, raise young kids, divorcing, burying my husband. It’s pretty much the same conversation with her, just with a few simple tweaks.”

Sutton Stracke Almost Put Herself ‘on Pause’ During Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While filming season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke almost followed in Medley’s footsteps of putting herself “on pause.” While appearing on an October 2021 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Stracke admitted that she almost quit the show after an intense fight with Erika Girardi, in which Girardi threatened Stracke after she asked about her ongoing legal issues.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

Stracke added, “I wasn’t scared, like, scared for my life. I just didn’t like the behavior.”

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

