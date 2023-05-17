Kyle Richards Reunites With Kathy Hilton & Kim Richards for Fairytale Wedding Shower: PHOTOS

The Richards sisters all reunited – and it was for a very special reason.

In May 2023, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton were guests at a wedding shower for their niece, Whitney Davis, and her fiancé Luke Graham White. Whitney is the daughter of Kim Richards and her ex-husband, Gregg Davis.

The reunion took place amid a lengthy estrangement between Kyle and Kathy following a tense taping for the 12th season of RHOBH last fall. As of this writing, Kathy has not returned to film the new season of the Bravo reality show, but Kim recently shot some scenes with Kyle. But in new photos posted to social media, all three celebrity sisters were front and center to celebrate a happy family occasion.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Famous Sisters Posed at the Fairytale-Themed Shower for Whitney Davis

In a photo shared on Instagram, Kathy, Kyle, and Kim posed together for the first time in months as they celebrated the upcoming wedding. Kim and Kathy wore pastel florals, while Kyle wore a dark pantsuit. Kim’s daughters Brooke Wiederhorn and Kimberly Jackson were in the family pic, as was Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah Brittany.

“My beautiful niece [Whitney Davis] is getting married,” Kyle captioned the post. “A beautiful shower for our Whittles.”

In another series of photos posted to Instagram by the bride-to-be’s aunt and party host, Nancy Davis, a group of guests posed in front of an oversized fairytale book that said, “Whitney met perfect Prince Luke and on June 24th they began Happily Ever After.”

Whitney wore a long white dress and a braid with a floral crown for her special day. Some of the other guests at the shower included Kathy’s daughter Nicky Hilton and daughter-in-law, Tessa Hilton, as well as family friend Faye Resnick.

Other pics showed a long table set with patterned china and blue linens for the celebration, and a rose-covered heart-shaped sign with the bride and groom’s names on it.

Another photo showed Whitney with her fiancé as they kissed in front of the giant storybook.

“Thank you for the beautiful day! ❤️” wrote Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah in the comment section. “Best day!” added Kim’s eldest daughter Brooke.

The family reunion came less than a month after Kyle told People that she hoped to reconcile with her eldest sister over time. “We’ll get there one day, you know, it takes time,” she said in April. “Family’s complicated. … We’ve gone through hard times before and we’ve always come back together. So that’s the hope.”

Richards & Hilton Family Members Also Gathered for a Bachelorette Weekend For Whitney Davis

The daughters of the RHOBH sisters also spent time together for a bachelorette weekend for Davis at the Carbon Beach House in Malibu, California. Cousin Paris Hilton was also a guest as were Kyle’s daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky.

A dinner held for the “bride tribe” at the art deco house was curated by Bach Best Friend and featured karaoke and blinged-out party favors. The group headed out for a night on the town where the bride-to-be wore a white cowboy hat with the word “Bride” on it.

