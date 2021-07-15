Kyle Richards to Star in ‘Real Housewives’ Holiday Movie

Kyle Richards is combining the “Housewives” with a Hallmark-style movie– but it’s not on the Hallmark Channel. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran, 52, landed a lead role in a holiday film for Peacock that will spoof the Bravo franchise she has starred in since 2010.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Richards will co-star with “Breaking Bad” alum Betsy Brandt in a Peacock holiday film titled “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.” The project marks the streaming site’s first original holiday film.

Richards and Brandt will play Trish and Diana, aka the Christmas queens of North Pole, Vermont, who have won their town’s Best Holiday Decorating contest for nine years straight.

A synopsis shared by Deadline reads:

“Days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, ‘Real Housewives of the North Pole.’”

THR noted that the project had originally been developed as a possible series before it was reworked as a feature film. Production on the “The Real Housewives of the North Pole” will begin this month in Utah.

Richards’ RHOBH Co-Stars Reacted to The Movie News

In conjunction with the announcement, Richards shared an Instagram photo of a director’s chair with her name on it sitting in front of lights and holiday décor on the movie’s set.

“I am so excited about this new project …. “ the Bravo veteran captioned the post.

Several of Richards’ “RHOBH” co-stars also posted comments, including Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Hi TRISH!”

“Can’t wait to see,” added Garcelle Beauvais.

“So exciting!!!” chimed in former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp along with a Santa Claus emoji.

“This is so great! So happy for you!” wrote Sutton Stracke.

Richards’ niece, Nicky Hilton, posted an emoji of clapping hands to congratulate her aunt on the movie news.

Other fans also reacted to Richards’ role.

“Yayyy !! Fully loving this back to show business Kyle. I wanna see you do lots of movies,” one fan wrote.

Richards Has an Acting Background

Longtime fans know that Richards has an acting background that dates decades before her “Real Housewives Days.”

According to IMDb, Richards’ first role was in 1974 in an episode of “Police Woman” when she was just five years old. The following year, she had an uncredited cameo in her sister Kim Richards’ Disney movie “Escape to Witch Mountain.”

The former child star debuted the character of Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” horror film when she was just eight years old in 1978, and she recently reprised the role in David Gordon Green’s upcoming movie sequel “Halloween Kills,” per Page Six.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran’s acting credits also include “Little House on the Prairie,” “Police Story,” “Carter Country,” Down to Earth,” and “ER.”

And “The Real Housewives of the North Pole” won’t be her first Christmas movie. In 1977 Richards played Ellen in the TV movie “Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas.”

In 2016, Richards reflected on her days as a child star, telling NBC New York that “Little House on the Prairie” was “such a fun show to be a part of.” She compared her time on the show to “going to camp” and said it was an “incredible experience.”

