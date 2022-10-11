Where Kyle Richards Stands With Lisa Rinna Now

After an explosive season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where does Kyle Richards stand with Lisa Rinna now?

During an interview with E! News published on Oct. 10, Richards opened up about her friendship with Rinna and what’s currently happening between the two of them after filming the season 12 reunion.

“You know, as we saw on the season finale of the show, relationships are definitely strained in the cast,” Richards admitted during the interview. “And, things pretty much remain as you saw on the season finale. The reunion, unfortunately, not much was really resolved, which is what the goal is of the reunion, is to make your points and talk through these things and have some resolution, and that was not done, so I was kind of left with not a good feeling.”

Richards added, “Just trying to work through that.”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Lisa Rinna Is Feuding With Kyle Richards’ Sister, Kathy Hilton

This season, Rinna feuded with Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, after she accused Hilton of having a meltdown during their cast trip to Aspen. Rinna also alleged that Hilton was talking poorly about their fellow castmates and her own sister, Richards, during the supposed meltdown. And, from the looks of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion trailer, it doesn’t seem like much has been settled between the two.

“You fight with everybody,” Hilton says to Rinna during the reunion trailer. “What you did to my sister [Kim Richards], and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, I mean, the list can go on and on.”

Hilton also says to Rinna during the trailer, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it!”

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Lisa Rinna During a July 2022 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, Kathy Hilton also addressed her relationship with Lisa Rinna. From the looks of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion trailer, it doesn’t seem like things are in the best place today, but Hilton admitted to the outlet at the time that she believes Rinna does care about her sister, Kyle.

“I think that she cares a lot about Kyle, and I think that she cares about me, and I think that she just wanted to help out,” Hilton said. “Hopefully everybody has good intentions and it works itself out. But I did apologize to Kyle.”

In the past, Richards has admitted that it’s been “difficult” to film RHOBH alongside her sisters. Kim Richards was a part of the show during seasons 1 through 5, and Hilton joined as a “friend of” last year, during season 11.

“It’s so complicated and complex,” Richards told Page Six in May 2022. “All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments.”

Richards continued, telling the outlet, “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things.”

